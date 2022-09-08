Hamburg wants air quality, traffic concerns addressed before agreeing to asphalt plant

Hamburg town planners will ask the Town Board to hire consultants to help them review the proposal to build an asphalt plant on Camp Road near the border with the Village of Hamburg.

The proposed plant, which many had thought was not going to be built after the owners pursued a Niagara County location, resurfaced when Al Asphalt submitted a draft environmental impact statement to Hamburg Aug. 5.

That submission set up a timeline the Planning Board must adhere to under state law. The board has 45 days to determine if the nearly 500-page document is complete and therefore ready for public review and comment.

"It is not to determine if we agree or not with the conclusions," Planning Board Chairman William Clark said in a statement he read at the board's meeting Wednesday night.

"I know the public really wanted to comment on it," said the town's planning consultant, Drew Reilly of Wendel.

"There's going to be plenty of times during this process where people are going to say 'Why are you doing it this way?' The answer is we are following New York State law," Clark said.

The Planning Board will consider Sept. 21 whether the submission included all of the items that should be addressed. Planning Board members had issued a "scoping document" with the topics two years ago.

Al Asphalt first submitted plans for a hot mix asphalt plant on a 53-acre industrial site at 5690 Camp Road in 2019.

The board said in 2020 the applicant should address the potential impacts of the project on air, plants and animals, aesthetics, transportation, noise, odor, light, human health and consistency with community plans and character of the community, among several other items.

"It's going to be difficult for you to complete this by your next meeting," Reilly told Planning Board members.

The board will tell company officials if they need to add anything to the draft study.

While the property is zoned manufacturing, which allows such a plant, the town still can consider the project's effect on the environment, Reilly said.

"Just because something is zoned properly doesn't mean you automatically get approval on it," Reilly said.

Once the board determines the study is complete, it will start its review, which will include a public hearing. Board members decided to ask the town to hire consultants on air quality and traffic to help them with their review of the document, which includes studies and technical information.

It could take six to nine months before the board issues its final decision, Reilly said.