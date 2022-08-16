 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg Town Board appoints new police chief

Capt. Peter Dienes will become the Town of Hamburg's eighth police chief.

Town Board members Monday night appointed Dienes to  the top job effective Aug. 28. He will assume the post Aug. 29, after Chief Kevin Trask retires. 

Dienes started as a patrol officer in the town in 1999. Supervisor Randy Hoak said his career has been marked with respect and admiration from his peers.

"He's a great listener," Hoak said. "He is really going to bring a collaborative approach."

Dienes will be paid $144,000 a year, and will retain the benefits included in the command officers contract except overtime.

Hoak said the Town Board plans to negotiate a contract with him for the 2023 year, and then intends to negotiate a new contract every two years to coincide with town elections.

