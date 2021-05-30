Hamburg to host first-ever Pride Weekend to celebrate diversity

Hamburg will host its first ever Pride Weekend June 5-6 in the village, celebrating diversity and equity.

A Pride Ride hosted by Hamburg Village Bike Rides will take place Saturday, leaving at noon from Gunther's Hill Park on Woodview Avenue for a leisurely ride through the Village.

Pride in the Park will take place Sunday in Memorial Park in the village, kicking off at 10:30 a.m. with a Pride Service led by Hamburg Unitarian Universalist Church. Other highlights include guided meditation by Village Yoga and Wellness and performances by Mel's School of Music, local students and community members. Speakers include state Sen. Sean Ryan, Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, and Dr. Robert Digangi-Roush and Abigail Skinner of GLYS WNY. The celebration will conclude with a performance by Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee Alison Pipitone and her band.

Councilmember Karen Hoak, who led the newly-formed Hamburg Pride organization, said after “so many ally and LGBTQ members of the Hamburg community have enjoyed Pride celebrations" in Buffalo for so many years," it was time to do something similar in Hamburg.

