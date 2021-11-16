Hamburg Supervisor-elect Hoak will fill in as Erie County senior services commissioner

Before newly elected Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak starts that job, he will be working as the acting commissioner for the Erie County Department of Senior Services.
The county confirmed that Hoak will fill in for David Shenk, who resigned Friday.
Shenk had not indicated he was planning to leave his position. Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office, said Shenk was "leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector." He had served as Senior Services commissioner since May 2019.
Hoak, meanwhile, served as the Senior Services commissioner from 2012 to 2016. Before that, he worked as the department’s supervisor of program development and evaluation.
Anderson said Hoak is not being considered for the permanent commissioner's position, and Hoak has previously stated that he would give up his Erie County job to serve as town supervisor.
A search is underway for a permanent replacement for the next commissioner of the Senior Services Department.
Sandra Tan
Reporter
I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com
