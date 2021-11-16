 Skip to main content
Hamburg Supervisor-elect Hoak will fill in as Erie County senior services commissioner
Randy Hoak Election 2021 (copy)

Randy Hoak, who was just elected as Hamburg town supervisor, has been tapped by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, to resume his former position as Erie County commissioner of the Department of Senior Services. 

 Mark Mulville

Before newly elected Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak starts that job, he will be working as the acting commissioner for the Erie County Department of Senior Services.

The county confirmed that Hoak will fill in for David Shenk, who resigned Friday.

Shenk had not indicated he was planning to leave his position. Peter Anderson, a spokesman for the County Executive's Office, said Shenk was "leaving to pursue opportunities in the private sector." He had served as Senior Services commissioner since May 2019.

Hoak, meanwhile, served as the Senior Services commissioner from 2012 to 2016. Before that, he worked as the department’s supervisor of program development and evaluation.

Anderson said Hoak is not being considered for the permanent commissioner's position, and Hoak has previously stated that he would give up his Erie County job to serve as town supervisor.

A search is underway for a permanent replacement for the next commissioner of the Senior Services Department.

