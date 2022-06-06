Hamburg Pride weekend includes slow roll

Hamburg Pride is sponsoring the Village of Hamburg's second annual Pride Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Activities start at 6 p.m. Friday with a Pride happy hour at Alchemy Wine & Beer, 20 Union St. Hamburg Village Bike Rides will host the Pride Ride, leaving at 11 a.m. Saturday from Gunther's Hill Park on Woodview Avenue for a slow roll through the village.
Pride in the Park will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Park. The day starts with a service led by the Hamburg Unitarian Universalist Church. Other highlights include guided meditation by Village Yoga and Wellness and performances by Mel's School of Music, a SUNY Fredonia dance ensemble led by Anthony Alterio and community members. Guest speakers include Judge Grace Hanlon, Dr. Greg Rabb, Sherry Fossett and Ron Piaseczny of Niagara Pride. Activities will conclude with a performance by acoustic artist Erin Sydney Welsh.