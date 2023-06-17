It started as a question from a resident on why police patrol cars don't carry the automatic injectors of epinephrine, which can be a lifesaving medication for someone having an allergic reaction.

"We just kind of looked at each other like – that's a good question," said Sean Crotty, Town of Hamburg emergency manager and public safety dispatcher.

And now Hamburg has joined the Niagara County Sheriff's Department in equipping patrol cars with the injectors and training all officers on how to use them.

Police often are the first to respond to the scene of a medical emergency. Most patrol vehicles are equipped with automatic external defibrillators in case someone's heart stops and Narcan if someone has overdosed on narcotics.

But if they don't have the tools to help someone going into anaphylactic shock, all they can do is wait for paramedics to arrive.

"They stand there helplessly when the family is looking at them," Crotty said. "All they can do is get on the radio and say 'can you have the ambulance hurry up.'"

Hamburg recently finished training its 62 patrol officers on the use of the epinephrine auto injectors as well as patient assessment and wound identification, control of massive hemorrhage, basic airway management, minor wound care and splinting, basic triage of multiple casualties and casualty movement.

The program, Tactical Emergency Medical Patrol Officer, or TEMPO, cost $75,000.

"When the supervisor looked at the direct impact it has to the residents and visitors in our community, especially the allergies, it's one of those things that makes sense," Crotty said.

The injectors are just part of the emergency kits in patrol cars, and Hamburg is not the only department to have emergency kits. Buffalo police patrol cars have trauma kits donated last year by Cold Spring Construction. The equipment can treat three types of traumatic injury: major hemorrhaging, collapsed lung and a compromised airway.

Hamburg also has mass casualty bags, or throw bags, containing emergency medical equipment such as tourniquets. In an active situation such as a mass shooting, police are trained to leave a throw bag with injured people as they try to find the shooter.