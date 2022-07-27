Hamburg Police Chief Kevin Trask to retire

Hamburg Police Chief Kevin Trask will retire next month.
Town Supervisor Randy Hoak said Trask told him he intends to step down Aug. 27 to explore other professional opportunities.
Trask became the town's seventh police chief in January 2020.
He joined the department 22 years ago, after spending a year as an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and five years working for Child Protective Services. He has been a patrolman, lieutenant, detective lieutenant and captain.
Hoak said he does not yet know if the town has a current civil service list for the chief's position.