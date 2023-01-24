Hamburg outlaws asphalt plants, three years after hearing a proposal to build one

Three years after an asphalt plant was first proposed and vigorously opposed in Hamburg, the Town Board outlawed them Monday night.

And the owner of the property where a plant was planned said Tuesday there will be legal action to fight the move.

AL Asphalt first proposed erecting a hot mix asphalt plant in 2019, on a small portion of a 53-acre parcel on Camp Road. The plan was met with stiff opposition from residents. The company later proposed a similar plant in Niagara County but returned to Hamburg last year with the submission of a draft environmental impact statement, which started a lengthy review process.

The location is at the border of the town and village of Hamburg, along a section of the road both municipalities are targeting as a gateway in need of revitalization.

The Town Board's action came on the same night it approved a new comprehensive plan, which recommends eliminating outdated industrial uses and zoning districts that do not represent the vision of the town, such as lumber yards, coal yards, cement mixing plant, storage of petroleum products and processing of bituminous products, also known as an asphalt plant.

The board approved the measures on the asphalt plant without discussion. Councilwoman Megan Comerford, who was a founding member of "Hamburg Residents Against the Asphalt Plant" before she was elected, abstained from the vote.

Hamburg wants air quality, traffic concerns addressed before agreeing to asphalt plant The proposed plant, which many had thought was not going to be built after the owners pursued a Niagara County location, resurfaced when Al Asphalt submitted a draft environmental impact statement to Hamburg last month.

Supervisor Randy Hoak told The Buffalo News that the company's application for the asphalt plant is still under review, and the town sees the application and move to prohibit the plants as separate actions.

"The application is also proceeding on its own merits and own time frame," Hoak said.

Hoak said the town pared its list of issues with the draft environmental impact statement, and is waiting for the company to respond.

The board Monday took two actions on asphalt processing facilities: One removes them as a permitted use under the M-3 manufacturing zone, the other would prohibit them anywhere in the town.

The proposed site of the asphalt plant is the home of a concrete plant, which owner Roseanne DiPizio said is still operational and producing concrete.

"As far as I see, the town is doing what they feel is right. And we will do what we feel is right," she said. "There will be litigation."

She said the property was zoned for manufacturing when it was purchased, and the town did not act to remove asphalt plants from permitted uses until after she filed the application.

"What they have done in my mind is so un-American that I can't believe it could be legal," she said. "It's very un-American to take someone's property that they bought that was zoned and has specific rights."

Resolutions said banning asphalt plants is to improve and protect the town's physical and visual environment as well as its character. It could affect the proposed plant and other property by leaving land underutilized and derelict.

"However, some of the potentially affected lots are currently underutilized, a few vacant lots in all of the Town is not significant," the resolution stated, adding that prohibiting asphalt plants could protect the health and safety of people and property in the town.

Board members tabled a measure that would have rezoned several parcels, including the site of the proposed asphalt plant, from manufacturing to other designations, such as residential-agricultural and commercial. The concrete plant would be changed to a mixed-use district.