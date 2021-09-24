 Skip to main content
Hamburg man to spend 30 years in prison for producing child pornography
A Hamburg man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of producing child pornography.

Prosecutors said Robert Chapline, 61, had, over the course of more than five years had sexual contact with the victim, who was a minor. Between Feb. 13, 2016 and Oct. 2, 2017, Chapline coerced the minor into posing for photographs in the shower and in other sexually explicit acts in a bedroom.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. and the case was investigated jointly by the FBI and the Hamburg Police Department. 

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

