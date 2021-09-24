Hamburg man to spend 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

A Hamburg man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being convicted of producing child pornography.
Prosecutors said Robert Chapline, 61, had, over the course of more than five years had sexual contact with the victim, who was a minor. Between Feb. 13, 2016 and Oct. 2, 2017, Chapline coerced the minor into posing for photographs in the shower and in other sexually explicit acts in a bedroom.
The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. and the case was investigated jointly by the FBI and the Hamburg Police Department.
