A Hamburg man released from state prison a year ago who is now charged with kidnapping, rape, harassment and stalking has a decades-long history of violence toward women.

Scott A. Saracina, 62, has been arrested more than a dozen times since 1979 on charges including assault, rape, kidnapping, domestic violence and theft, according to Buffalo News archives and state prison records.

He's served two state prison sentences, one for assaulting his ex-wife and another for the kidnapping and rape of a former girlfriend. Now, he's in the Erie County Holding Center on charges that include kidnapping, rape, unlawful imprisonment and assault.

Saracina spent 28 months in prison between 1993 and 1995 after he was convicted of second-degree assault. According to a Buffalo News article published in 2000, he kicked his ex-wife while wearing steel-toed boots and ruptured her spleen. The ex-wife told a reporter that Saracina regularly beat her during their five-year marriage.

Saracina's next state prison stint started in 2001 after he was convicted of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

According to reporting from The Buffalo News, in 2000, Saracina became violent with an estranged girlfriend during an argument, forced her in his car and drove her from Chautauqua County to Ohio.

During the drive, Saracina punched the woman in the face and body, breaking her jaw, stabbed her with an ice pick and forced her into the trunk of the car. Once in Ohio, Saracina raped the woman on the side of a secluded road.

A state police investigator told The Buffalo News at the time that other than homicides, the case was the most violent domestic assault he'd ever seen.

Saracina was found guilty after a weeklong trial and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. He ended up spending 20 years in prison and was released from Attica Correctional Facility on parole in August 2021.

Six months after he got out of prison, Saracina began harassing an ex-girlfriend, sending her numerous unwanted texts, calling her several times and showing up at her home unannounced, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Saracina was charged in February with second-degree aggravated harassment and fourth-degree stalking, both misdemeanors. The woman obtained a temporary order of protection, which Saracina twice violated after he called the victim and attempted to video chat with her, according to prosecutors. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

He remained out of jail on his own recognizance until Friday, when Saracina was charged with multiple felonies stemming from a reported assault on another woman.

Prosecutors said that around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Saracina and the victim were in his car when he took her cellphone out of her purse. When the woman tried to get it back from him, Saracina bit her finger and pulled her head back by her hair. He also made threatening statements, according to prosecutors.

Saracina later drove the woman to his home and raped her before he eventually let her leave, prosecutors said.

The victim reported the incident to police and underwent a rape kit.

Friday morning, Saracina was arraigned before Town Justice Carl W. Morgan and remanded without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 30. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.