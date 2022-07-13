Hamburg man accused of killing his sister and assaulting his mother

A Hamburg man faces a murder charge among other counts after his sister was killed and his elderly mother seriously injured during an attack inside their home.

Michael A. Osuch, 64, allegedly hit his 91-year-old mother in the head and body with an object at about 4:51 p.m. May 8 inside their home on Bristol Road, according to Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The mother ran out of the home to escape the attack and to call for help.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Her daughter, Christine T. Osuch, saw her bleeding and went inside the house to get a towel. That's when she was attacked by her brother, according to District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Christine Osuch suffered a large cut to her head, fractured skull and a brain bleed, according to a release from the office. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she died on May 23. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

The mother's injuries included a laceration to her head and a fractured skull. She continues to recover from her injuries, Flynn said in a tweet.

Michael Osuch was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

His attorney, Frank Bogulski, entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

He had been arraigned May 9 in Hamburg Town Court on two charges of second-degree assault, and he was ordered held without bail. A forensic exam concluded he was competent to proceed with the case.