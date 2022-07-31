Hamburg looking at making gateways to village and town 'more appealing'

Hamburg town and village officials had to work together in planning for a Walgreens store 12 years ago, because it was on the boundary of the village and the town and each had different zoning requirements.

That's the same sort of cooperation officials are looking for today as they try to improve sections of South Park Avenue and Camp Road bordering the two municipalities. A consultant is to complete a planning study by Sept. 1 that will address the two areas.

"How do we address those transition areas so we can foster revitalization?" said Hamburg Town Councilwoman Beth Farrell, a member of the Hamburg Gateway Revitalization Committee.

The South Park shopping district includes the area from the village line to Town Hall Plaza and north to the Erie County Fairgrounds. Once one of the premier centers in the town, the area lost tenants, activity and vibrancy.

The Lake Street/Camp Road corridor has vacant retail space, underutilized sites and abandoned business structures along Lake Street and Camp Road (Route 75) from the village line to Scranton Road. A third section of study is from Scranton Road north to Exit 57 of the Thruway.

Farrell said the study will address what can be done to improve safety, connectivity and accessibility in the two areas.

"We're trying to focus on that area to make it more appealing, creating more activity and access, and facilitate the business owners along there," Farrell said.

The gateway areas have been on the radar for village officials, particularly along Camp Road and Lake Street, Village Trustee Laura Hackathorn said.

That's because the boundaries vary, with the area around the Hampton Inn in the village, while AutoZone down the road is in the town. And each municipality has different building codes, requirements and design guidelines.

"We're aware that anywhere on Camp Road, property by property, the rules of zoning would change," said Hackathorn, also a member of the Hamburg Gateway Revitalization Committee.

It's a similar case on South Park near the village, with Tops market in the village and businesses across the street from it in the town.

The town is hoping the successful redevelopment in the village can be a spur for the gateway areas.

"Step by step, we're trying to extend from the village out," Farrell said. "We have been trying to look for any and all opportunities.

"We didn't always work this closely. The outcome will be good," Hackathorn said. "To me the story is the cooperation."

Ed Flynn of LaBella, the consultant performing the study, said the report will look at making roads safer by slightly narrowing them to provide more opportunities for bike lanes or sidewalks, and easier crossings at intersections. The study also will look at adding roundabouts and trails to neighborhoods, he said.

Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak said the plan being developed will build on previous plans of the village and the town.

"I think it's a great opportunity to increase walkability and quality of life," Hoak said.