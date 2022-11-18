Hamburg: Impassable roads, police cars, snow plows getting stuck

If you're in Hamburg, stay off the roads, police said Friday morning.
"Most roads in the area are impassable," town police posted on Facebook. "Our patrol cars are getting stuck going to assist disabled vehicles."
What to expect in the next 48 hours: Blowing snow, lake-effect snow band over Southtowns; Thruway, Routes 219, 400 closed
The Thruway is closed from I-90 at exit 53 (I-190) to exit 59 (Dunkirk). No traffic can enter between those exits, the Thruway Authority announced in a tweet.
But patrol cars aren't the only vehicles running into too much snow.
Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes said five additional plows got on the roads this morning, in addition to those that worked through the night.
"Our issue is getting stuck because it's so, so heavy and then the plows are getting stuck, so they're having a little bit of hard time getting through," Hughes said.
More than 6,000 customers of NYSEG, mostly in the town and village of Orchard Park, lost power amid the lake-effect snowstorm pummeling the Southtowns Friday morning.
It's happening mostly on the smaller side streets, he said. Hughes said he asked New York State for assistance. The town is looking for a couple more plow trucks and high lifts, he said.
The north side of town has more snow than the south, he said.
There are some cars on the roads causing a few problems.
"Yes and no, going around them so we're going to have to come back and clean up a little," he said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of it."
Police reminded residents of the driving ban that's in place.
A forecasted "extreme" snowstorm arrived in the City of Buffalo and its surrounding towns Thursday night. Here's our complete coverage of the storm.
The best police will be able to do, barring an immediate hazard or danger to a person, is call for a tow truck, the agency said.
"It is highly advised you stay home," police wrote, "unless you want your car sitting somewhere for a couple days."