Hamburg: Impassable roads, police cars, snow plows getting stuck

Hamburg snow

Snow continues to pound Hamburg on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
If you're in Hamburg, stay off the roads, police said Friday morning.

"Most roads in the area are impassable," town police posted on Facebook. "Our patrol cars are getting stuck going to assist disabled vehicles."

But patrol cars aren't the only vehicles running into too much snow.

Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes said five additional plows got on the roads this morning, in addition to those that worked through the night.

"Our issue is getting stuck because it's so, so heavy and then the plows are getting stuck, so they're having a little bit of hard time getting through," Hughes said.

It's happening mostly on the smaller side streets, he said. Hughes said he asked New York State for assistance. The town is looking for a couple more plow trucks and high lifts, he said. 

The north side of town has more snow than the south, he said.

There are some cars on the roads causing a few problems.

"Yes and no, going around them so we're going to have to come back and clean up a little," he said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of it."

Snow falls on Buffalo Street in Orchard Park on the morning of Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Police reminded residents of the driving ban that's in place.

The best police will be able to do, barring an immediate hazard or danger to a person, is call for a tow truck, the agency said.

"It is highly advised you stay home," police wrote, "unless you want your car sitting somewhere for a couple days."

