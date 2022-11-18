Hamburg: Impassable roads, police cars getting stuck

If you're in Hamburg, stay off the roads, police said Friday morning.

"Most roads in the area are impassable," town police posted on Facebook. "Our patrol cars are getting stuck going to assist disabled vehicles."

Police reminded residents of the driving ban that's in place.

The best police will be able to do, barring an immediate hazard or danger to a person, is call for a tow truck, the agency said.

"It is highly advised you stay home," police wrote, "unless you want your car sitting somewhere for a couple days."