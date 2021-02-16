Hamburg IDA approves $6.85M in tax incentives for proposed Amazon facility

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency has approved $6.85 million in tax incentives for a proposed Amazon distribution center at the Lake Erie Commerce Center, according to a statement released Tuesday by Sean Doyle, executive director of the agency.

“I am pleased with the board’s decision," Doyle said of the 6-3 board vote in favor of the payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreement.

“The IDA members weighed information through the public input process and made a decision that was in the best interest to solidify the town’s tax base and move the community forward,” he added.

The proposed regional distribution operation for Amazon.com Services would consist of a 181,500-square-foot building, to be constructed on 57.4 acres of land on Lakeshore Road, at the intersection with Bayview Road.

Doyle said that the project will add 75 new full-time jobs and provide a much needed boost to the town’s tax levy.

Proponents, opponents of Amazon plan battle it out during Hamburg IDA forum The warehouse and distribution center is expected to employ at least 50 full-time and 50 part-time workers, paying them each $15 an hour.

In addition, he said, "the first of its kind project in Hamburg will incorporate nearly $3 million in building components towards net zero carbon emissions."

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency held two public hearings on the proposal.