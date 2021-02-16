Hamburg IDA approves $6.85M in tax incentives for proposed Amazon facility

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency has approved $6.85 million in tax incentives for a proposed Amazon distribution center at the Lake Erie Commerce Center, according to a statement released Tuesday by Sean Doyle, executive director of the agency.
“I am pleased with the board’s decision," Doyle said of the 6-3 board vote in favor of the payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT agreement.
“The IDA members weighed information through the public input process and made a decision that was in the best interest to solidify the town’s tax base and move the community forward,” he added.
The proposed regional distribution operation for Amazon.com Services would consist of a 181,500-square-foot building, to be constructed on 57.4 acres of land on Lakeshore Road, at the intersection with Bayview Road.
Doyle said that the project will add 75 new full-time jobs and provide a much needed boost to the town’s tax levy.
The warehouse and distribution center is expected to employ at least 50 full-time and 50 part-time workers, paying them each $15 an hour.
Support Local Journalism
In addition, he said, "the first of its kind project in Hamburg will incorporate nearly $3 million in building components towards net zero carbon emissions."
The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency held two public hearings on the proposal.
While some commenters called on the town to refuse to give Amazon millions of dollars in tax breaks for a proposed Amazon distribution center, citing the company's wealth, the loss of tax revenues and the perceived inadequacy of the jobs that would come with it, Doyle said that many of the public comments were in favor of using the PILOT to land the $47.2-million investment in Hamburg.
Doyle said incentives are a major factor in industrial site selection and job creation.
”The PILOT incentive offered to Bayview Associates and Amazon will generate tax and special district payments of over $1,324,000 in the next 10 years based on current tax rates. In this 10–year period, the project will generate over $36 million in new wages for the construction jobs and Amazon employees," Doyle said.
“This building is a glimpse into the future of environmental adaptation and design. Bayview Road Associates' investment in sustainability is in alignment with New York’s climate protection act legislation," he added. "This will be a productive real estate property for decades.”
Construction is set to begin in March, with a grand opening planned for early 2022.