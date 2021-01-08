 Skip to main content
Hamburg homebuilder plans 156-unit apartment project at Seven Corners
Hamburg homebuilder plans 156-unit apartment project at Seven Corners

Big Tree Road-Wetzl

The land along Big Tree Road in Hamburg slated for development by Wetzl Development LLC.

 Google

A Hamburg homebuilder that recently has ventured into apartment development is proposing a 156-unit multifamily project on vacant land next to the Seven Corners intersection.

Wetzl Development is in the early stages of discussions with town officials about its plans for a sprawling low-rise complex of multiple buildings, to be located on a 42-acre site on Big Tree Road, just off Southwestern Boulevard and McKinley Parkway.

Details of the project are still being finalized, as the company awaits feedback from the town and then meetings with neighbors, even before going through the municipal review process.

But company President Glenn Wetzl said the project would take up only part of the overall acreage, while about half would remain as greenspace and woods – including walking and snowmobile trails.

The company originally planned to include an 18-lot subdivision on much of the rest of the land, but that would have backed up to neighbors' houses, and had led to pushback from residents and the town's Planning Board. So the developer dropped that portion of the project.

"We knew neighbors wouldn't like it," Wetzl said.

In contrast, the apartment project would be at least 200 feet away from any neighbors, and more like 300 to 400 feet away in most cases, even hidden by woods.

About half of the development would involve two-story buildings with eight units in each, while the rest would be one-story in height. All will be market-rate rental units, and every apartment will have a private entrance and garage, so there are no common interior hallways.

"With the way things are with Covid, we feel that people don't necessarily want common hallways anymore," Wetzl said. "It'll feel more like a private residence than an apartment building."

The developer acquired the property about a year ago from the longtime owner, who had moved to Canada. The land had been for sale for at least 10 years, if not longer, Wetzl said, and is located next to a former Walmart store that closed 15 years ago, after the retailer moved to an expanded location on Southwestern Boulevard. The building is now home to Bounce Magic, Napa Auto Parts and Worldwide Protective Products.

Big Tree Road-aerial

An aerial view of the former Walmart store at Seven Corners in Hamburg, and the land around it slated for development.

Wetzl said the property will require a rezoning from the town, since part of it is zoned commercial.

"Retail has dried up quite a bit in the area, and Hamburg is considering rethinking the master plan," he said. "They have so much raw retail property, probably too much."

The project is expected to cost about $20 million to $25 million, and will take two to three years to complete, in two phases, Wetzl said. But he stressed that it's only the beginning. 

"There’s a long way to go, and Hamburg is very thorough with each stage of the approval process, so it’s going to be a while before this project comes to fruition," Wetzl said, predicting anywhere from six months to two years.

"We do plan on meeting with the neighbors as often as possible," he said. "We make a habit of making sure the residents are involved and they know exactly what we’re doing."

This would be the fourth apartment project for Wetzl, which previously built the 168-unit Brookview Apartments and 116-unit Foster Brook Senior Apartments in Hamburg, as well as the Parkview Apartments in Alden, with 80 units. The company also developed homes in Reed Hill Heights in East Aurora, the Franklin Park town home community in Hamburg, Stonebridge Patio Homes in Hamburg and the Cottages in Hamburg.

