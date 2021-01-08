Hamburg homebuilder plans 156-unit apartment project at Seven Corners

About half of the development would involve two-story buildings with eight units in each, while the rest would be one-story in height. All will be market-rate rental units, and every apartment will have a private entrance and garage, so there are no common interior hallways.

"With the way things are with Covid, we feel that people don't necessarily want common hallways anymore," Wetzl said. "It'll feel more like a private residence than an apartment building."

The developer acquired the property about a year ago from the longtime owner, who had moved to Canada. The land had been for sale for at least 10 years, if not longer, Wetzl said, and is located next to a former Walmart store that closed 15 years ago, after the retailer moved to an expanded location on Southwestern Boulevard. The building is now home to Bounce Magic, Napa Auto Parts and Worldwide Protective Products.

Wetzl said the property will require a rezoning from the town, since part of it is zoned commercial.

"Retail has dried up quite a bit in the area, and Hamburg is considering rethinking the master plan," he said. "They have so much raw retail property, probably too much."