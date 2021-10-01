Hamburg fires finance director after police investigation

Shaw said there had been no determination on whether charges will be filed. He also said the investigation is ongoing and the town is "looking at other things."

The firing left Shaw without the town's main budget person right before the town budget was to be filed by Thursday. He said the assistant accountant was very helpful, and the town sought outside help from the Bonadio Group, an accounting firm.

Overall spending in the $49.31 million budget would go up 2.97% over this year, while taxes on the entire budget would go down slightly.

The general and highway funds tax rate for those living outside the villages of Hamburg and Blasdell would be $11.12 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down 1.52%. The tax rate for those inside the villages would be $5.20 per $1,000, up less than 3 cents, or about 0.5%.

Shaw attributed the steady taxes to an increase in revenues, including mortgage and sales taxes and local fees. The state also increased funding for highways, he said.

Shaw said the town plans to use American Rescue Plan funds for one time purchases in the Dispatch, Information Technology, Buildings and Grounds and Recreation departments.

A public hearing on the budget will be conducted Oct. 25. The Town Board plans to approve the budget Nov. 15.

