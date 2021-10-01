Hamburg fires finance director after police investigation

Hamburg Supervisor James M. Shaw spent the last week putting together his proposed budget for next year without the town's finance director, who was fired last week.
The Town Board voted to fire Samantha Tarczynski Sept. 22 after receiving a report in executive session from Police Chief Kevin Trask and a detective. The detective's investigation of credit card purchases found that there was probable cause there was improper use of a town credit card, Shaw said.
"The detective indicated there was probable cause that some misappropriation of the town card for personal benefit occurred," Shaw said.
The Sun first reported that Tarczynski had been fired after a police investigation. Tarczynski was hired as director of administration and finance Jan. 23, 2017. She was paid $87,400, according to minutes of the Town Board.
Shaw said that someone filed a Freedom of Information Law request for all credit card purchases made on the town credit account in the Finance Department. The individual brought the report to Shaw, who said some of the things looked a "little suspicious," and he handed over the information to the Police Department.
"It did not appear to be a great sum of money," Shaw said. "To me, she denied it and had some excuses. But the detective did a very thorough investigation."
Shaw said there had been no determination on whether charges will be filed. He also said the investigation is ongoing and the town is "looking at other things."
The firing left Shaw without the town's main budget person right before the town budget was to be filed by Thursday. He said the assistant accountant was very helpful, and the town sought outside help from the Bonadio Group, an accounting firm.
Overall spending in the $49.31 million budget would go up 2.97% over this year, while taxes on the entire budget would go down slightly.
The general and highway funds tax rate for those living outside the villages of Hamburg and Blasdell would be $11.12 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down 1.52%. The tax rate for those inside the villages would be $5.20 per $1,000, up less than 3 cents, or about 0.5%.
Shaw attributed the steady taxes to an increase in revenues, including mortgage and sales taxes and local fees. The state also increased funding for highways, he said.
Shaw said the town plans to use American Rescue Plan funds for one time purchases in the Dispatch, Information Technology, Buildings and Grounds and Recreation departments.
A public hearing on the budget will be conducted Oct. 25. The Town Board plans to approve the budget Nov. 15.