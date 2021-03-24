 Skip to main content
Hamburg Burgerfest canceled for the second year
BurgerFest is canceled this year. 

BurgerFest in Hamburg has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers said they had considered postponing or scaling down the event that celebrates the birth of the hamburger in 1885 at the Erie County Fair. It was to have taken place July 17.

"In the end, there are just too many moving parts for an event this large to try to project what may or may not be allowed in the middle of July," said Eileen Hotho, co-chairwoman of the event.

The four service clubs that sponsor the event, Rotary Club of Hamburg; Rotary Club of Hamburg, Sunrise; Town of Hamburg Lions Club; and the Kiwanis Club of Hamburg, are planning a joint fundraiser in July to raise awareness of BurgerFest and offset financial losses to the organizations due to the cancellation.

BurgerFest merchandise is available at hamburgburgerfest.com, with 10% of purchases supporting the event.

