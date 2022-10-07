 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg Brewing helps Mercy Hospital Foundation with its new Code Brew Irish red ale

Code Brew beer supports the Mercy Hospital Foundation

John Russo, left, owner of Hamburg Brewing Company, and Deanna Messinger, executive director of the Mercy Hospital Foundation, hold 4-packs of Code Blow, which supports the foundation and is available while supplies last at the Hamburg brewery.

 Photo provided by Catholic Health
Hamburg Brewing Company has created a limited-edition beer to benefit the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

Code Brew was released last month during a related fundraiser hosted by CWA Local 1133 and the Mercy Nursing Department at Doc Sullivan’s Restaurant in South Buffalo.

“After the last few challenging years, we felt it was a good time to bring everyone together and have some fun ... plus it’s a way to honor our healthcare workers while raising funds for the hospital at the same time,” said John Russo Jr., owner of Hamburg Brewing and a member of the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board.

In the spring, the foundation sponsored a Name that Brew contest. In keeping with the hospital’s South Buffalo Irish roots, “Code Brew” is an Irish Red Ale.

The beer will be available at the foundation’s sold-out Autumn Ball Friday night,  and at Hamburg Brewing, while supplies last.

