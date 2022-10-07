Hamburg Brewing helps Mercy Hospital Foundation with its new Code Brew Irish red ale

Hamburg Brewing Company has created a limited-edition beer to benefit the Mercy Hospital Foundation.
Code Brew was released last month during a related fundraiser hosted by CWA Local 1133 and the Mercy Nursing Department at Doc Sullivan’s Restaurant in South Buffalo.
“After the last few challenging years, we felt it was a good time to bring everyone together and have some fun ... plus it’s a way to honor our healthcare workers while raising funds for the hospital at the same time,” said John Russo Jr., owner of Hamburg Brewing and a member of the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board.
In the spring, the foundation sponsored a Name that Brew contest. In keeping with the hospital’s South Buffalo Irish roots, “Code Brew” is an Irish Red Ale.
The beer will be available at the foundation’s sold-out Autumn Ball Friday night, and at Hamburg Brewing, while supplies last.
