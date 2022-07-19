 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg appoints new youth, recreation and senior services director

Hamburg Town Board members have appointed Jillian Gorman-King as director of youth, recreation and senior services.

A screening committee looked at resumes of 15 candidates and narrowed the field to three finalists, Supervisor Randy Hoak said.

Gorman-King, who is the executive director of the Cheektowaga Youth and Recreation Department, will start Sept. 6. Her salary will be $95,000. She is the daughter of Town Justice Gerald P. Gorman.

She fills the position left vacant when Marty Denecke retired in May after 34 years with the town.

