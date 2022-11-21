Hamburg and Orchard Park topped storm snow totals of 80+ inches

More than 80 inches of snow fell on Hamburg and Orchard Park during the storm that paralyzed parts of the from Wednesday to Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The agency released the unofficial snowfall totals for all counties in New York State that saw snow accumulation as part of the storm. The Weather Service counts snow that fell between Wednesday night and Sunday night.

Hochul praises Biden for swift declaration of federal emergency due to snowstorm President Biden on Sunday night issued the emergency declaration for 11 New York counties, including Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans.

The highest total was reported by an observer in Hamburg, where 81.2 inches of snow accumulation was recorded, followed by Orchard Park, which registered 80 inches exactly. That translates into more than 6½ feet in those areas.

While many anticipate the storm will set new snowfall records in parts of Erie County, the Weather Service report remains unofficial until a team of climatologists can review the data and separately verify whether these figures set any county or state records.

Locations in the towns of Elma, East Aurora and Boston followed with snow accumulations that generally ranged from 4 feet to more than 5 feet.

The rest of Erie County saw snowfall totals of between 1 foot to just under 4 feet, according to the Weather Service listing of snowfall totals.

Of the 15 affected counties, Erie County was hit the hardest, by far, though parts of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming counties measured more than 2 feet of snow in places.

Niagara County, meanwhile received between 7 inches and 19.5 inches of snowfall.

The disparity of snowfall inches across the county was a testament to the narrow and concentrated precipitation band that dumped snowfall in parts of the Southtowns, and mere inches in places like Olean and Wellsville. No place in Erie County received less than a foot of snow.