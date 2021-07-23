'Halfway to St. Patrick's Day' parade, celebration planned

There are Christmas in July celebrations, so why not St. Patrick's Day in September?

The Valley Community Association will host its first Old Neighborhood Halfway to St. Patrick's Day parade Sept. 18.

“With restrictions being lifted and folks getting back to normal, we felt the parade was necessary for the community,” said Scott Weigley, chief operations officer.

The last two St. Patrick's Day parades sponsored by the Valley Community Association were canceled due to Covid-19.

The parade will follow the usual route starting from the Valley Center at Elk Street and South Park Avenue, through the Valley and First Ward neighborhoods onto Hamburg and South streets. But it won't stop there. This year, participants will continue onto Ohio Street to Buffalo River Fest Park with a hooley celebration from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Jim Sumbrum and Pat Dunbar, who had been pegged to be grand marshals at the two canceled parades, will serve as grand marshals for the Halfway to St. Patrick's Day parade.

Invitations to march in the fall parade will go out to past participants along with invitations to new organizations to join in the tradition. Families, co-workers or businesses who want to participate should contact the center.