Half of fatal overdoses in Erie County are from cocaine laced with fentanyl

“This is not a way to relieve your stress, by going to cocaine,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said last year at a news conferences.

Most recently in May 2021, five people died of suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period and fentanyl-laced cocaine was believed to have been involved.

Fentanyl is also being found in fake pills, Moore said.

Some people buy pills they believe are something else, such as Xanax or another non-opioid, on the illicit market or dark web.

Health officials also noticed another difference – the people dying of overdoses were older. "We're looking at people in their 50s and 60s," she said.

With overdoses continuing, health officials say it's more important than ever for people to have access to naloxone.

"Just carry Narcan," Moore said. "Be prepared. Narcan needs to be a part of everybody's first aid kit."

Narcan is generally administered through a nasal spray. It is harmless if administered to someone if they're not experiencing an overdose, which means there's no danger in trying if you're not sure.

Narcan can be purchased at pharmacies without a prescription.