Half of fatal overdoses in Erie County are from cocaine laced with fentanyl

At the height of the opioid epidemic in Erie County, when 301 people died of fatal overdoses in Erie County, heroin laced with fentanyl – cheap, illicitly produced and powerful opioid – was the driving force behind the increase in deaths.
Fentanyl continues to be a killer. But it's not just being use to cut heroin.
It's increasingly found in other kinds of drugs, including cocaine and fake pills sold on the illicit market.
"Fentanyl is in everything," said Cheryll Moore, the Erie County Health Department's medical care administrator.
Toxicology tests showed that nearly half of the people who died of drug overdoses in 2020 had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems, Moore said. And the trend has continued this year.
At the same time, fatal overdoses soared in the U.S. in 2020. About 93,000 people in the U.S. died of fatal overdoses, a 30% increase over the previous year, according to a preliminary statistics released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the largest increase ever recorded, the New York Times reported.
In Erie County, the increase was even worse. In 2020, 246 people died of fatal overdoses, an increase of more than 50% over the total in 2019.
The pandemic definitely played a role, Moore said.
"On March 16, our community shut down. Previous to March 16, were on a good trajectory – a downward trend," Moore said.
Soon after, the fatal overdoses began to increase. "The deaths went off the charts," Moore said.
In many of the overdose cases, people were found dead in their homes. "We weren't finding them soon enough," Moore said. "People were isolated. They went home. They did what they were told."
Health officials and law enforcement started noticing that the overdoses were increasingly involving people who were using cocaine.
People who snort cocaine don't expect to be consuming an opioid.
"They think they're taking a stimulant," Moore said. Fentanyl, which is a kind of opioid, is a depressant. Tiny amounts, even just a couple of grains, can cause an overdose, especially in someone with no built up tolerance to opioids. "We lose them immediately."
Support Local Journalism
Regulars users of opioids may be aware that their heroin could contain fentanyl and some carry naloxone – known by the brand name Narcan – which can reverse an opioid overdose.
Several times since the beginning of the pandemic, officials have warned about fentanyl and cocaine.
“This is not a way to relieve your stress, by going to cocaine,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said last year at a news conferences.
Most recently in May 2021, five people died of suspected overdoses in a 24-hour period and fentanyl-laced cocaine was believed to have been involved.
Fentanyl is also being found in fake pills, Moore said.
Some people buy pills they believe are something else, such as Xanax or another non-opioid, on the illicit market or dark web.
Health officials also noticed another difference – the people dying of overdoses were older. "We're looking at people in their 50s and 60s," she said.
With overdoses continuing, health officials say it's more important than ever for people to have access to naloxone.
"Just carry Narcan," Moore said. "Be prepared. Narcan needs to be a part of everybody's first aid kit."
Narcan is generally administered through a nasal spray. It is harmless if administered to someone if they're not experiencing an overdose, which means there's no danger in trying if you're not sure.
Narcan can be purchased at pharmacies without a prescription.
It can also be obtained for free.
There are multiple locations throughout the region where Narcan is stored in red emergency boxes, similar to an AED used in cardiac emergencies.
You can also text 716-225-5473 and Narcan will be mailed to you within 24 hours.
In addition, health officials urge people who use any illicit drugs to never use alone. If that's not possible, they encourage users to call the national Never Use Alone hotline at 800-484-3731 or go to neverusealone.com. An operator will either agree to stay on the line or call back at a certain time to ensure the user is safe. If the operator cannot reach they will call for help.
An in-person Narcan training session is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 27 at DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division St. in North Tonawanda.
The Health Department also has created a video that explains how to recognize if someone has overdosed and how to help.
Maki Becker