Half of all WNY Covid deaths were nursing home residents, new state data shows

A spokesman for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo referred reporters to the statement state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker made after Attorney General Letitia James' report Jan. 28 on the death toll in nursing homes.

Zucker said the state's total death toll from the pandemic, which was 36,079 as of Saturday, always has counted everyone who died, regardless of where they died.

James' report, based on direct questioning in a small number of nursing homes, estimated that the Health Department's policy of acknowledging only deaths within nursing home walls undercounted the real death toll by as much as 50%.

It turns out that nearly 31% of the nursing home residents who died did so in other facilities.

Zucker said the James report "suggests that all should be counted as nursing home deaths and not hospital deaths even though they died in hospitals. That does not in any way change the total count of deaths but is instead a question of allocating the number of deaths between hospitals and nursing homes. DOH has consistently made clear that our numbers are reported based on the place of death. DOH does not disagree that the number of people transferred from a nursing home to a hospital is an important data point, and is in the midst of auditing this data from nursing homes."