Half-million Erie County residents now qualify for vaccine. But can they get it?

Without a sudden, significant increase in the number of vaccine doses available, getting everyone who will be eligible as of Monday vaccinated will take much longer, Poloncarz said.

"There may be upwards of a half a million people that qualify in Erie County," Poloncarz said.

Erie County isn't in a position to open up a mass vaccination site for people who fall into that category, Poloncarz said. They don't expect to get enough extra doses to make that happen. People who qualify can try to sign up for the vaccine through the state vaccine website, but as anyone who has already tried knows, there are few appointments available locally, and when they do open up, they are snatched up immediately. In the meantime, the county is still rescheduling vaccinations for people whose appointments were canceled when the health department ran out of vaccines last month.

Now, the county is working with the state on guidance on how best to get the vaccines to the people in the comorbidity category who need it the most.

