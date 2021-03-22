Habitat plan at Outer Harbor designed to return fish where freighters once docked

For decades, the Outer Harbor just south of Wilkeson Pointe has been a dead zone, where slips deepened to 30 feet to support commercial freighters went too far down for fish to spawn or to support plant life.
Now, a 10-year restoration project plans to reverse that.
The $14.7 million plan calls for bringing back native fish species such as muskellunge, largemouth bass, northern pike and yellow perch to the 6.7-acre Slip No. 3.
"Ecologically speaking, it's hugely important," said Bryan Hinterberger, a U.S. Corps of Engineers outreach specialist.
The project will boost fish and spawning habitat through aquatic plantings and vegetation. Many of the project features will be below the water, including different stone sizes and wooded debris. The site's improvements also call for creating a visitor-friendly site that includes paths along the water's edge and a bridge linking the slip to Wilkeson Pointe.
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. on Monday voted to pay for nearly one-third of the project's cost by committing $4.5 million over a 10-year period. The project, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will involve other organizations.
"It is a big commitment, but all of this is for the long-term benefit of restoring the ecosystem out there and making the land and water healthier," said Steven Ranalli, president of the waterfront agency.
The project begins at ground zero.
"There is no life at the bottom, and nothing can really grow in the slip at all," Ranalli said.
The recommendation for restoring that location came from the Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Conversations to do so, Ranalli said, began in 2016.
The long time frame has to do with the dredging cycle every two years along the shipping channel portion of the Buffalo River. Officials expect all the sediment from dredging between 2023 and 2029 will be needed to fill in the slip.
Unlike the recent past, when everything dredged up was considered contaminated and sent to a landfill, the river is clean enough so the sediment can be used in a beneficial way. A successful, smaller pilot project on Unity Island served as the prototype for this project, Hinterberger said.
"Through the Buffalo River cleanup, paid for largely through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment was removed and testing has shown a major improvement, Hinterberger said.
Being able to use the sediment from the river will also keep costs down.
"It's safe to say the cost, with hundreds of trucks through the city, would be enormous," Hinterlander said. "In this case, we're basically going to put the material on a scowl, move it by water to the slip and then offload it."
Final design for the project is expected to take a year. A rubble mound breakwater at the mouth of the slip will be built first, calming the water for kayak launchers and others.
The bridge, by connecting both piers, will encourage people to walk to the end instead of having to turn around and backtrack. It will allow canoers and kayakers to get through but prevent motorized and sailboats from entering and disturbing the fish habitat.
Slip No. 2, alongside No. 3, will continue to welcome motorboats and sailboats and special events like 2019's big ships festival.
This project meets the Department of Environmental Conservation's goal of improving the fisheries in the Outer Harbor, biologist Timothy DePriest said.
Only a few areas in the harbor can support fishery habitat there, he said.
"Putting the dredging material in at an appropriate depth always looked like something feasible given the shape of the structure out there, and coincidentally the Corps was looking for a place to put their dredge soil," DePriest said. "Serendipity came together."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.