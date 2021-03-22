Habitat plan at Outer Harbor designed to return fish where freighters once docked

The project begins at ground zero.

"There is no life at the bottom, and nothing can really grow in the slip at all," Ranalli said.

The recommendation for restoring that location came from the Corps of Engineers and the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Conversations to do so, Ranalli said, began in 2016.

The long time frame has to do with the dredging cycle every two years along the shipping channel portion of the Buffalo River. Officials expect all the sediment from dredging between 2023 and 2029 will be needed to fill in the slip.

Unlike the recent past, when everything dredged up was considered contaminated and sent to a landfill, the river is clean enough so the sediment can be used in a beneficial way. A successful, smaller pilot project on Unity Island served as the prototype for this project, Hinterberger said.

"Through the Buffalo River cleanup, paid for largely through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, more than 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment was removed and testing has shown a major improvement, Hinterberger said.

Being able to use the sediment from the river will also keep costs down.