Two refugee families were welcomed Saturday into new homes in Cheektowaga that were built by Habitat for Humanity Buffalo volunteers.

The Teganya family and the Bukuru/Habonimana family – who are from the neighboring African countries of Rwanda and Burundi – will be moving into homes on Barbara Place and East Second Street, respectively.

The two families recently obtained their U.S. citizenship, and both have young children, said Alex Lauer, director of development and communications for Habitat for Humanity Buffalo. Members of the families are friends and will live one street apart from each other.

"Clement [Teganya] and his wife, Joseline, are able to help translate for Moise [Bukuru] and his wife, Stasia, [Habonimana]. They have really just been helping each other out throughout this program," said Christopher Kennedy, executive director of Habitat Buffalo. "They are able to speak the same language."

Lauer said one of the refugee families has a veteran in it.

"That's a pretty special milestone for us to be able to help those who have served us," Lauer said.

Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that helps offset the cost of homes for families through monetary and material donations, as well as volunteer labor.

“Our model is that we either build new or renovate a home. Then we work with low to middle income families to help them purchase a home using an affordable 30-year mortgage plan,” Lauer said.

Buffalo’s chapter was started by volunteers who were concerned over the lack of affordable housing in the city. Eligible families can purchase homes through Habitat’s home buyer program at a lower cost by earning what they call ‘“sweat equity.”

“Our homebuyer program essentially involves [families] completing a certain number of ‘sweat equity hours.’ Equity hours can be earned by working on a build site,” Lauer said. “A lot of our homeowners actually have helped build the homes that they are moving into, including the two families that are having their homes dedicated today.”

Lauer said that Habitat looks for different main factors when considering what families would be a good fit for the program. The first factor they look at is “level of need,” which Lauer said would be considered families that spend more than 30% of their total income on housing.

“We also look at overcrowding. Is the family in an apartment that is too small, where a parent and a child or multiple children have to share the same bedroom. We look at all those needs,” Lauer said.

In terms of need, Habitat also looks at the safety of housing where the family is living. With an older housing market, many apartments in Buffalo are not safe to live in due to lead exposure, mold and other hazardous issues, Lauer said.

Habitat also considers family's willingness to work alongside volunteers to construct or renovate their own homes and the houses of other families in the program. Lastly, the organization makes sure that prospective families are eligible and approved for a 30-year mortgage loan.

“When all those pieces come together, the way it did for these two families. We are able to put it into a habitat home,” Lauer said.

“A big part of what Habitat does is we look at passing on generational wealth. These homes are going to be a wealth builder for real families,” Lauer said.