Gym owners see Covid-19 ruling for Athletes Unleashed as promising 'precedent'

Owners of fitness facilities across the area hope a judge's ruling in favor of an Orchard Park gym will lead to relaxed restrictions for them, too.

In an oral ruling Wednesday, State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek granted a preliminary injunction allowing Athletes Unleashed on California Road to reopen at full capacity, despite orders from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo limiting gyms in “orange zones” to 25% capacity.

Wojtaszek’s ruling affects only Athletes Unleashed, which went to court to fight the state’s Covid-19 safety precautions.

The lawsuit was denounced by Richard Azzopardi, a senior advisor to the governor, as an “argument based on crackpot logic.”

Gyms have endured two Covid-19 safety shutdowns this year, but Cuomo on Dec. 14 allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity in orange zones. Most of Erie County is in an orange zone.

Color-coded zones are part of the state's microcluster strategy, designed to target hot zones while avoiding more sweeping regulations such as the state's "pause" this spring that shuttered all nonessential businesses and schools.