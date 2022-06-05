Gunshots fired at several dwellings in Town of Bethany

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding out who is responsible for a series of gunshots fired at several residences in the Town of Bethany over the weekend.

The incidents occurred after 9 p.m. Saturday and into the early morning hours Sunday on Bethany Center Road between Mayne and Raymond roads, police said.

No injuries were reported.

A motive for the attacks is not known. They appear to be isolated and random, law enforcement said.

A two-door, dark blue car with a loud exhaust was reportedly seen driving up an down the road about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 585-343-5000 and ask to speak with Investigator Ryan DeLong at extension 3572 or email Ryan.DeLong@co.genesee.ny.us.

