Gunman posted live video of Buffalo mass shooting on social media

The gunman who shot and killed 10 people, wounding three others, at a supermarket in Buffalo in what authorities are calling a "hate crime" streamed some or all of the shooting in a live video online, authorities said at a news conference late Saturday afternoon.

Still images and video clips purportedly showing portions of the shooting had circulated on social media in the hours after the horrific mass shooting that took place at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo News could not immediately authenticate those images but Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia did confirm the gunman live-streamed some of the shooting.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said the video aired on a social media site.

The gunman is in custody and awaiting arraignment in Buffalo City Court on a first-degree murder charge. Flynn said he would not yet identify the suspect because he doesn't want to give him any "fame."

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime, with Flynn saying police have gathered evidence that clearly indicates a racial motive for the attack. The shooter is white and the majority of the victims are Black.

This is only the latest example of mass shooters, often those who have a racial or religious motivation, broadcasting live video of their attacks to try to gain publicity for their actions.

One of the worst such cases was the gunman who fatally shot 49 people, and wounded 48 others, at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

Facebook and other social media sites have worked to improve their technology to block violent live streams.

