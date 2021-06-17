Gundlach offers $2.5 million matching grant for Albright-Knox expansion; would bring personal gift to $65 million

Jeffrey Gundlach is at it again.

The billionaire bond trader and investor who grew up in Snyder announced a community challenge grant on Twitter that, if matched, would raise his total contribution for the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum to $65 million.

"All steel required to complete the Buffalo AKG North Building is scheduled for the first week of July," Gundlach tweeted. "Buffalo Fine Arts Academy is planning a ceremony to celebrate this milestone. I now pledge an additional $2.5 million to the capital campaign if it is matched by the community."

Gundlach's tweet on Tuesday caught Albright-Knox Art Gallery officials by surprise, and it prompted them to launch a public campaign later in the day.

"This is a very welcome surprise," said Jillian Jones, the museum's director of advancement. "Jeffrey likes to get things done and so do we, so we're happy for the opportunity."

The capital campaign so far has raised $152.5 million toward the $168 million construction cost. If Gundlach's matching grant is met – museum officials have full confidence it will – that would leave $10.5 million still needed to reach the museum's fundraising goal.