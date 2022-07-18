Gun violence on the decline in Buffalo so far this year

The number of shooting victims in Buffalo fell in the first half of this year, and a task force report released Monday shows the city's decline in shooting incidents, injuries and deaths in the first three months of 2022 was the exception compared with other major cities in New York State.

Even with the 10 mass shooting deaths at the Tops grocery store at the hands of a racist, out-of-town gunman on May 14, the number of gun injuries and fatalities fell from Jan. 1 to June 21 compared with the same period last year, according to Buffalo Police Department data. The change, from 157 to 120 victims, marks a 24% decline.

The first-quarter data, the most recent comparative data available, shows Buffalo as one of the few cities showing a major decline in shooting incidents and victims.

"We are one of the only urban areas in the state to see that," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference with U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and other local and community leaders in front of the Rath Building.

Rochester, by contrast, reported its number of shooting victims declined by just one. Niagara Falls reported no change. Buffalo had the highest number of shooting victims outside New York City in the first quarter of last year. It dropped to second place for the first quarter of this year, behind Rochester.

Poloncarz credited the Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police Department, District Attorney's Office and ground-level anti-violence outreach efforts like the Stop the Violence Coalition for making a difference. More money has also been redirected toward job programs and Probation Department visitation and outreach efforts, he said.

Many community organizations came together a year go when Poloncarz signed an executive order creating the Erie County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

That group was tasked with making efforts to decrease gun violence among youth, increase funding to programs designed to reduce gun violence, develop strategies to reduce illegal firearms, and work with marginalized groups to build connections with individuals most at risk of committing or being victimized by gun-violence crimes.

"What we see here today is just a start," said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, who was robbed at gunpoint, beaten and shot in 2008 after visiting a restaurant in the Central Park neighborhood. "We understand there needs to be more, and more will be done."

With community activists working with the Summer Youth Employment Program and Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program, more individuals at risk of becoming involved in gun violence are being connected with assistance and staying out of jail, said Murray Holman, chairman of the Stop the Violence Coalition.

One strategy is putting individuals in trouble with the law or who are otherwise at risk for being perpetrators of gun violence into jobs at retail stores, offices, barber shops and community centers, Holman said. These opportunities have helped them relate on a new level as co-workers, he said.

Poloncarz praised the work of community organizations that do what government can't do on its own.

"They're on the streets, dealing with these issues, being the person who is often talking to a gang member or an individual who is potentially thinking about engaging in a criminal act," he said. "They are the ones, truthfully, who are making the biggest difference."

There aren't many communities that can match the one-on-one outreach that ground-level organizations here offer, said Poloncarz, citing his membership on the National Association of Counties executive board.

"I know in the rest of New York State, they don't have the same type of backbone that we have through all these community organizations making a difference," he said.

Staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this story.