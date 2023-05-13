A day of panel discussions on issues ranging from gun violence and food justice to homeownership and growing a nonprofit are on the agenda at the inaugural Buffalo Black Caucus being held today at the Montante Cultural Center, 2001 Main St.

The caucus was founded by the 5/14 Remembrance Alliance and chaired by Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman survived the massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Everhart and Goodman started a book drive after the shooting that collected thousands of children's books about race and diversity. Everhart is running for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council.

Speeches and panels will take place throughout the day. Participants include: Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth; Mark Talley, son of May 14 victim Geraldine Talley; Garnell Whitfield, son of 5/14 victim Ruth Whitfield; musical performer Drea D'Nur; Gregory Jackson Jr. of the Community Justice Action Fund; Razia Hill of Every Bottom Covered; Adrienne Garr of Buffalo SNUG; and Franchelle Parker of Open Buffalo.

Events are free and open to the public but require registration at buffaloblackcaucus.com.