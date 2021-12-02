Growing Erie County population means Legislature districts get new boundaries

Thanks to the U.S. census showing population growth in Erie County, pencils have been sharpened to redraw the boundaries of all 11 county Legislature districts.
The county Legislature is the governing body with ultimate oversight of county finances, budgeting and department accountability for everything from social services to public health and safety. It also plays a role in policy-making and is the elected representative of local residents, so everyone is entitled to input on how the new boundary lines are drawn.
The region’s gains – driven entirely by residents of color, many likely refugees and immigrants – appeared to vindicate local political leaders who have championed immigration as a means for reversing the area’s long-term shrinkage.
Ten of 11 Erie County Legislature districts are showing population growth – with portions of the City of Buffalo growing most thanks to an influx of immigrants – so all districts are seeing boundary changes, said Timothy Callan, a Legislature chief of staff supporting the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment. Some are more significant than others.
An Advisory Committee on Reapportionment has drawn a recommended map, with a final decision on new district boundaries being made later this month. The new district lines would become official in January.
A public hearing is slated for today at 6 p.m. in the Erie County Legislature Chambers, 92 Franklin St., fourth floor, for anyone who wants to offer input before the Legislature takes action.
District 1: Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo. (City of Buffalo – East Side, MLK Park, Downtown/Central Business District, Allentown, Lower West Side)
Proposed change: This district, one of the fastest growing, would lose part of the city's Babcock and Valley neighborhoods, as well as some of the Outer Harbor neighborhood to District 9.
District 2: Legislator April Baskin, D-Buffalo. (City of Buffalo – West Side, Elmwood Village, Black Rock, Delaware Park, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Kenfield, Leroy)
Proposed change: This district, also one of the fastest growing, would lose the Black Rock and Delaware Park neighborhoods to District 3, and see other minor adjustments.
District 3: Legislator Lisa Chimera, D-Kenmore. (North Buffalo, the University at Buffalo South Campus, Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda)
Proposed change: This district would undergo major change. It would lose a big chunk of North Buffalo and the Town of Tonawanda to District to District 4, but gain the City of Tonawanda and Grand Island. Kenmore would remain in the district.
District 4: Legislator Kevin Hardwick, D-City of Tonawanda/incoming Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda. (Grand Island, Tonawanda city and town)
Proposed change: This district would be significantly redrawn, losing Grand Island, the City of Tonawanda and a small part of the Town of Tonawanda to District 3. It would gain a bigger portion of the Town of Tonawanda, as well part of North Buffalo and the UB South Campus in the city.
District 5: Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst. (Williamsville and Amherst)
Proposed change: This district would see minor changes, but would gain some neighborhoods in Cheektowaga near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
District 6: Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence. (Clarence, Newstead, east and north Amherst)
Proposed change: Very minor boundary changes in Amherst are recommended, which would not change representation for most residents.
District 7: Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga. (Cheektowaga and Buffalo neighborhoods Kaisertown and Cazenovia Park)
Proposed change: This district would extend the southern Cheektowaga border to encompass more neighborhoods.
District 8: Legislator Frank Todaro, R-Lancaster. (towns and villages of Lancaster and Alden, Village of Depew, edge of Cheektowaga)
Proposed change: This district would gain the Town of Marilla.
District 9: Legislator John Gilmour, D-Hamburg. (Hamburg, Lackawanna and South Buffalo)
Proposed change: This district loses some of South Hamburg, but gains the Larkinville and Valley neighborhoods in the southern part of Buffalo.
District 10: Legislator Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. (West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Holland)
Proposed change: This district would lose the Town of Marilla to District 8 but would gain the towns of Sardinia, Concord and the Village of Springville.
District 11: Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park. (Orchard Park, Evans, Eden, Boston, Brant, North Collins, Collins, Concord, Sardinia, Cattaraugus Reservation)
Proposed change: This district, which Callan said is the only one to lose population since the last census due largely to prison closures, would lose the towns of Sardinia and Concord, and the Village of Springville to District 10 but would gain a southern section of the Town of Hamburg.