Growing Erie County population means Legislature districts get new boundaries

Thanks to the U.S. census showing population growth in Erie County, pencils have been sharpened to redraw the boundaries of all 11 county Legislature districts.

The county Legislature is the governing body with ultimate oversight of county finances, budgeting and department accountability for everything from social services to public health and safety. It also plays a role in policy-making and is the elected representative of local residents, so everyone is entitled to input on how the new boundary lines are drawn.

Census data shows Buffalo growing for first time in 70 years The region’s gains – driven entirely by residents of color, many likely refugees and immigrants – appeared to vindicate local political leaders who have championed immigration as a means for reversing the area’s long-term shrinkage.

Ten of 11 Erie County Legislature districts are showing population growth – with portions of the City of Buffalo growing most thanks to an influx of immigrants – so all districts are seeing boundary changes, said Timothy Callan, a Legislature chief of staff supporting the Advisory Committee on Reapportionment. Some are more significant than others.

An Advisory Committee on Reapportionment has drawn a recommended map, with a final decision on new district boundaries being made later this month. The new district lines would become official in January.