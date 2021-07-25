Group says Buffalo plan to use drones to monitor tall, old buildings is no cure-all

Many of the properties written up are in and out of court for years, he said.

"We bring them to Housing Court, and then the judge dispenses justice and it's out of our hands at that point," Comerford said. "I'm not blaming the judge. I'm in the code enforcement business and the business of protecting the public. I'm not in the real estate business, but we're trying to save buildings and we're not trying to knock them down. We want to save them.

+3 Bakery owner 'devastated' by demolition, says city must police absentee landlords As Susan Adamucci drove her 12-year-old son to school last Wednesday, she heard on the radio that a building was in peril in downtown Buffalo. A short time later she learned the property being torn down included Two Wheels Bakery & Cafe, which she opened in April 2018 as the city’s lone fully gluten-free bakery. Adamucci estimated the overall

"I'm really convinced the drone will be a great tool for the city to save big, older buildings," he said.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara, along with Common Council members David Rivera and Mitch Nowakowski and State Sen. Sean Ryan, released a report earlier this month calling for the city to take several steps to better preserve buildings. They include a moratorium on demolitions, called for in the city's Comprehensive Plan in 2006, and the adoption of a citywide preservation plan that would make better use of legal and financial pressures to protect the city's historic housing stock.

The drones will be useful, Fisher said, but will fall far short without a more comprehensive plan.

"This feels like a Band-Aid on a gaping wound," she said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.