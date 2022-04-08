Group opposing new hazardous landfill posts directions on viewing hearing

Residents for Responsible Government, a Niagara County citizen group that opposes CWM Chemical Services' request for permission to dig a new hazardous waste landfill, has posted instructions on how to view the virtual siting board hearing on the issue.

The Webex instructions are available at RRG-NY.com. The state Department of Environmental Conservation also has posted the same instructions on its website.

The first round of the adjudicatory hearing begins at 10 a.m. Monday and may continue on Tuesday. The topic will be the economic and tax impact of CWM's proposal for a new landfill in Porter. The company's current landfill ran out of space in 2015.

In future months, the board will hear testimony on the flow of groundwater beneath the Balmer Road site, as well as the risk of releasing radioactive dust during construction.

The company's request is opposed by RRG, Niagara County, the Lewiston-Porter School District, the Town of Lewiston, the Village of Youngstown and former State Senate candidate Amy H. Witryol.

