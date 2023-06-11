An organization that has quietly helped tens of thousands of people in Western New York over the past 175 years now could use a bit of help itself, in the form of some new volunteers.

The Buffalo council of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides food, clothing, furniture and other items to families in Erie County, Niagara County and six other counties.

The organization has about 800 volunteers, some of them in their 80s and 90s. They serve lunches, collect and distribute food donations, and help families – including refugees, immigrants and people facing severe poverty – get clothing, furniture and other household items.

While he is thankful for the volunteers' help, executive director Mark Zirnheld said he is trying to recruit some younger volunteers to keep the society viable for the future.

“I would estimate that at least 90% of our volunteers are age 70 or older,” Zirnheld said. “The people we have are great, and the organization is healthy. We would just like to attract some younger people to help us.”

The society is one of America’s oldest charitable organizations, and a Buffalo bishop helped establish the not-for-profit group in this country.

Founded in 1833 by some law students in Paris, France, the group’s first American council was founded 12 years later in St. Louis. One of the founders was the Rev. John Timon, a St. Louis priest.

Timon moved to Buffalo in 1847, becoming the first bishop of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, and one of his first initiatives was to start a St. Vincent de Paul council in Buffalo.

While many Catholics volunteer and dozens of local Catholic churches provide space for donation boxes, the Buffalo conference is not run by the diocese, Zirnheld said.

“We welcome help from people of any religion, and we serve people regardless of how they worship,” said Zirnheld, who has headed the Buffalo council for 35 years. “We collaborate with the Red Cross, Erie County Social Services, Jewish Family Services, Parents Anonymous and many other organizations.”

He said the society assists about 500 families each week with food, clothing and other necessities. Some volunteers visit medical patients, prisoners and people who live alone.

The group serves free lunches five days each week at its dining room at 1298 Main St., and provides bags of free food at 12 pantries throughout the region.

They also sell used goods at their extreme discount store at the Main Street location and another in Olean.

Twenty paid employees – including nine part-timers – work with the 800 volunteers.

Zirnheld said the society would not be able to serve so many people without the help of longtime volunteers like Joyce LaMendola, Joan Laible and Vince Perrello.

LaMendola, 80, is a retired advertising salesperson who began volunteering at the dining room at age 63.

"I'm not the spring chicken I used to be, but I still enjoy helping people," she said.

“I’ve had a very good life, and it makes me feel good to help people who have had some problems,” said Laible, 79, a retired nurse who has volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul for more than 50 years.

Laible, a widow, and Perrello, 82, a widower, have been partners for 10 years. They live in Lancaster and frequently drive to Buffalo to help out with the lunches.

“You look at the people who come in, and you realize, they are just like you and me … but they have hit some kind of hard times,” Laible said. “I try to put them at ease.”

“We’re there to help them,” Perrello said, “but I think we get more of a lift from them than they do from us.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating items can contact the Buffalo council at 716-882-3360 or info@svdpwny.org.