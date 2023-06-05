The new home of the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park is officially under construction.

Joined by a host of team, government and civic leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and team owner Terry Pegula, the team on Monday held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the site of the new stadium. The team expects to begin playing there in 2026.

The groundbreaking is the ceremonial culmination of a process that began more than two years ago, when the team, New York State and Erie County first began discussing plans to replace Highmark Stadium, the team's home since 1973.

Work actually got underway in May, shortly after the Erie County Legislature gave the $1.54 billion stadium deal the final approval it needed and hasn’t stopped since.

The County Legislature's vote was the last approval required for construction work on the stadium to begin after two years of stadium lease discussions, negotiations and delays.

The $1.54 billion includes $250 million in county money, half of which will be paid in cash. That cash availability will allow the county to delay borrowing for the major construction until sometime in 2024, according to the county budget office. Another $600 million in public money will be paid by the state, with the balance footed by the team.

Reaching a 30-year deal for a new Bills stadium was difficult. Informational conversations about the expiring stadium lease agreement in 2020 took a back seat to the Covid-19 crisis, setting back negotiations by a year.

Then, even after a memorandum of understanding was reached by the state, the county and the Bills in March of last year, negotiations were waylaid by the May 14 mass shooting; the health crisis suffered by Bills co-owner Kim Pegula in June; and two historic snowstorms in late 2022.