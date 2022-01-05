 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grigg Lewis Foundation names new president, vice president
Dan Wilson

Dan Wilson became president of the Grigg Lewis Foundation Board of Directors in January 2022. (Contributed photo)

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The new year brought new leadership to the board of directors of the Lockport-based Grigg Lewis Foundation, although the new president and vice president both are longtime board members.

Dan Wilson was chosen as the new president and Mary Murphy became vice president. They succeed Christa Caldwell and R. Thomas Weeks, who had been president and vice president since 2012. Caldwell and Weeks remain members of the board.

Wilson joined the foundation board in 1999 and had been its treasurer since 2011. He is a past chairman of the City of Lockport Board of Ethics.

“The Grigg Lewis Foundation will always honor the intentions of our founder, Henrietta G. Lewis, and will continue to bring hope to Lockport and the surrounding community," Wilson said.

Murphy, an insurance agent, joined the board in 2011.

Eric Connor, a financial planner and a Grigg Lewis director since 2015, succeeds Wilson as treasurer, with Paul Reid as assistant treasurer.

Chris Smith continues as executive director, a post she's held since 2015.

