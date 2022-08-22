'Grief and anger are not enough': EEOC targets barriers to racial and economic justice

Academic requirements that create a barrier to good-paying jobs.

Effective workplace training against discrimination.

Bus routes that hinder access to jobs outside the city.

Those were some of themes that emerged at a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission meeting at City Hall on Monday, as the federal agency held a listening session focused on racial and economic justice in the workplace.

The EEOC met in Buffalo to demonstrate its stand against racism, following the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 Black people.

"To eliminate the underlying injustice and racism that helps create conditions for racially motivated violence and discrimination, we also need sustained, thoughtful and specific action," said Charlotte Burrows, the EEOC's chair. "Grief and anger are not enough."

The agency's mission is to stop and remedy workplace discrimination. The commissioners used Monday's meeting to gather ideas for developing its strategic enforcement plan for the next five years.

Barriers to jobs

Henry-Louis Taylor Jr., director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo, said Blacks are too often deliberately excluded from high-paying, working class jobs.

"The reason is systemic, structural racism," he said.

And that disparity, Taylor said, produces inequities in income and home ownership.

"The time has come for the EEOC to help end this vicious cycle of exclusion and predatory inclusion," he said.

Some employers impose academic requirements on jobs that don't necessarily relate to the job itself, but serve as a barrier to who can get those jobs, Taylor said.

"I think one of the things that we need to look at in a legal way is, how do we come up with laws that go after this kind of unnecessary credentialing?" he said.

Taylor said even literacy doesn't need to be a barrier to people obtaining good-paying jobs, if there are innovative programs that combine literacy training with on-the-job training.

Taylor noted that major projects are planned for the East Side, but he questioned who will ultimately benefit from those investments.

"We suspect 90% or 95% of those dollars will flow through the East Side like water through a sieve, en route to white communities, primarily because they are the ones and the businesses who get the contracts, and white workers will be doing the job," he said.

"What if the residents over there were taught to do that work?" Taylor said later in his testimony. "This would create a unique opportunity for them to rebuild their lives as they rebuild their communities.”

Personal impact

While many of the speakers focused on big-picture issues, Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart brought personal experiences to their testimony.

Whitfield's mother, Ruth, was killed in the racist attack at the supermarket, and Everhart's son, Zaire Goodman, was wounded. Burrows wiped away tears as she listened to Whitfield and Everhart recount the trauma they had endured and the struggles they see in the community.

"Black people have been under attack in this country since my ancestors stepped off those boats, and it boggles my mind that I sit here before you today saying the same things that Black people have been saying for centuries," Everhart said.

Later, Everhart – who works as director of diversity and inclusion for state Sen. Tim Kennedy – stressed the need for training to stop workplace harassment and discrimination.

"Black people are humans," Everhart said. "And if we're going to live in this country, it has to be equitable. And the only way to get there is by learning, and by learning about each other. And we have to do that at the highest levels, and that is directly on the job."

Transportation as an obstacle

Kelly Hernandez, a member of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York's board, said many immigrants new to Buffalo don't have cars right away, which creates obstacles to where they can find work.

"The city of Buffalo has a great bus system, but some of the bus (routes) do not go outside the city of Buffalo, where some of the employers are located," she said.

That same transportation access issue applies to attending job fairs, where job openings are promoted, Hernandez said.

Embracing diversity

John Somers, president and CEO of Harmac Medical Products, said his company has found success operating in East Buffalo. The medical device maker's plant has about 400 local employees. Its workforce includes people from over 20 different countries.

An EEOC commissioner asked Somers how other employers can follow Harmac's example of promoting diversity.

"If you don't have any diversity, hire people in pairs," Somers said.

If Harmac hires someone who speaks the same language as someone else on staff, the company "buddies them up."

The company also uses a real-time phone translation service to cope with language barriers on the plant floor. And the leadership team holds lunches with a small number of employees to learn how to make them feel more welcome.

"I think it's about taking small steps," he said.

EEOC takeaways

Monday's meeting covered a wide range of issues, some of them beyond the EEOC's purview. Burrows said she welcomed hearing all of it.

"Understanding how it all fits together helps us understand where our lane is," Burrows said. "To the extent that those issues that are raised impact other authorities, I'm going to personally make sure that our federal partners across the administration are aware of it."

But much of the testimony related to employment – even if not directly, Burrows said. She said the EEOC needs to make sure its own materials are translated into multiple languages, and has enough translators, so that non-English speakers can get help from the agency.

Education is another area that needs more attention from the EEOC, she said.

"We have to think hard about those instances where employers are using education unnecessarily, when, really, people who are totally qualified would be able to do the job just as well," Burrows said.