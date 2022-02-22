Greenway trail comes closer to fruition, but City of Niagara Falls needs to play a role

The Council made no commitments. "Right now we have enough trouble maintaining what we have," Council Member Kenneth M. Tompkins said.

Council Chair John K. Spanbauer, who described himself as a frequent user of the bike trails in the area, was enthusiastic about the project.

"You can see there's going to be a great positive impact if we get this done, but I'm sure there's going to be some concerns from residents," Spanbauer said.

The project includes about 2,400 feet of fence along the path. It's made of wood in renderings shown to the Council, but the city will help choose the actual design.

"There are going to be people on this trail, and the homeowners might not want people looking into their backyards, which is why we suggested the privacy fence," Vaidya said.

As trails have grown in popularity and the region has seen a surge in trail construction, they have also been the subject of disapproval from people whose property would be adjacent to them. Many have objected to the loss of privacy and fear of having strangers trespassing.