Greenway trail comes closer to fruition, but City of Niagara Falls needs to play a role

When the Niagara River Greenway Trail was first envisioned almost 20 years ago, the dream was an interconnected system of shoreline parks and trails that would allow people to get from south of Buffalo all the way to Lake Ontario.
If the City of Niagara Falls agrees to a new proposal that would close one of the remaining gaps, the dream is closer to reality.
The state Department of Transportation wants Niagara Falls to agree to maintain part of the trail and a fence that would separate its users from homeowners' backyards in the city's LaSalle neighborhood.
Along with a proposed trail segment from Witmer Road in North Tonawanda to the Niagara Falls-Wheatfield boundary, those are "the last two gaps in the Shoreline Trail from Lackawanna to Fort Niagara," said Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Greenway.
And they are two of the remaining unbuilt portions in what some Niagara County officials envision as a trail network serving the whole county.
"We think there's an opportunity to make it a cohesive system without having it managed by a single entity. All the towns could have their part in this," said County Legislator Richard L. Andres, R-North Tonawanda.
Two DOT officials addressed the Niagara Falls City Council last week about paving a trail from LaSalle Waterfront Park to a pedestrian bridge that crosses Cayuga Creek near the intersection of Buffalo Avenue and Cayuga Drive.
The park is on Buffalo Avenue, beside the Interstate 190 off-ramp. The 1.8-mile path would run primarily on state property, using 67th Street to reach Stephenson Avenue and then heading east along the base of the LaSalle Expressway, DOT project manager Scott McKay said.
It also would take trail users off Buffalo Avenue, which is marked as part of the trail.
No cost estimate was presented, but Stevens said the Greenway has grants in hand from Albany and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Sanjyot Vaidya, DOT regional design engineer, said the DOT wants to hold a public hearing on the project in April, before seeking construction bids, with the work scheduled for the spring and summer of 2023.
But the catch is, the DOT doesn't want to maintain the trail segment. "It is the intent of the DOT that the city take over the maintenance of the path and the privacy fence," Vaidya said.
"In all cases, these trails are built by the state and maintained by the municipality," Stevens said in an interview. He said he met with Mayor Robert M. Restaino and heard no objection to that.
"There weren't a lot of options," Restaino said Monday. But he said the paved trail would be designed to be as "low maintenance" as possible.
The Council made no commitments. "Right now we have enough trouble maintaining what we have," Council Member Kenneth M. Tompkins said.
Council Chair John K. Spanbauer, who described himself as a frequent user of the bike trails in the area, was enthusiastic about the project.
"You can see there's going to be a great positive impact if we get this done, but I'm sure there's going to be some concerns from residents," Spanbauer said.
The project includes about 2,400 feet of fence along the path. It's made of wood in renderings shown to the Council, but the city will help choose the actual design.
"There are going to be people on this trail, and the homeowners might not want people looking into their backyards, which is why we suggested the privacy fence," Vaidya said.
As trails have grown in popularity and the region has seen a surge in trail construction, they have also been the subject of disapproval from people whose property would be adjacent to them. Many have objected to the loss of privacy and fear of having strangers trespassing.
Residents whose property would be affected by the LaSalle construction project will receive information by mail before the project is approved, Spanbauer said.
Several property owners on Stephenson and nearby streets would be asked to grant temporary easements, allowing construction crews to use part of their yards.
"We turn the property back over to the homeowner once the construction is complete," Vaidya said.
The only permanent taking of land would be at the Niagara Falls Water Board building on Buffalo Avenue, McKay said.
Spanbauer said he would like to see the North Tonawanda-Wheatfield gap filled, so bicycle traffic would not need to use River Road.
"People could be riding from Buffalo or Tonawanda all the way to the Falls," he said.
They could go farther than that if a plan floated last year comes to fruition. The Northern Niagara Regional Trail Network would extend from Youngstown, at the mouth of the Niagara River, along Lake Ontario to Somerset.
That plan also envisioned a bike trail down Route 78 from Olcott to Lockport, where it would connect with the existing Erie Canalway Trail.
Several towns in the county are working on plans for local trails, too.
In her State of the County speech Feb. 15, County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh called for a conference of all those involved in the various trail projects "to ensure that the different trail systems have points of connection to each other so we can complete one master trail system across the county."
She said the county wants to know how much such a system would cost.
"Let me stress that the county is not looking to usurp any local efforts to develop trails. Rather, we want to support such efforts, which very well could include a commitment of county dollars," Wydysh said. "Plus, bringing all efforts together could also be a way to further enhance state and federal funding applications."
She asked Andres, the chairman of the Legislature's Economic Development Committee as well as the county Republican Party, to convene the conference.
Andres said trails are being added so fast that online map searches don't turn up all the existing Niagara County trails.
"North Tonawanda has quite a bit of bike trails. Pendleton's building out, and Wheatfield's been talking about some stuff," Andres said. "There's just enough buzz now that we could coordinate a little bit, open up some funding avenues. I think it would be a marketable thing from a quality-of-life standpoint."