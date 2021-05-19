Greenway funds OK'd for Youngstown waterfront work and other projects in Niagara County

Niagara River Greenway funds will help cover local costs of a $2.1 million project to shore up the Youngstown waterfront, weakened by high water in the Niagara River.
Most of the money for the work will come from the state through its Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, but the Host Communities Standing Committee, which controls the money for Greenway projects in Niagara County, approved a $10,000 allocation Tuesday.
That payment will help the Village of Youngstown complete its 5% local match for the project. The village already has allocated $95,000 of its own funds toward the project on Water Street, which parallels the river.
Although the Army Corps of Engineers and the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence Board say water levels in Lake Ontario are lower than usual this year, that wasn't the case in 2017 and 2019, when high water caused flooding and erosion in Youngstown, located where the Niagara River empties into the lake.
The project calls for installing sheet piling to raise the level of 1,600 feet of shoreline to match the level of other areas of the waterfront, and stabilizing the shoreline along the street and at the Youngstown Yacht Club and on village property next to the Niagara Jet Adventures jet boat departure site.
South Water Front Park, one of two riverfront parks in the village, also would be protected. Floating docks and jetties are to be installed to reduce the risk of damage when the water rises again.
“They came to the Greenway Commission and said, ‘It would be nice if while we were doing this, we could also improve the ecological health of the shoreline, do some native plantings along the shoreline,' " said Gregory Stevens, Niagara River Greenway Commission executive director.
“We had the opportunity to latch onto a project that was doing a lot of shore disturbance and have a better ecological outcome with an efficient use of money," Stevens said. “That’s a win, and we’re doing a lot of work with Youngstown on trail development up there which features the waterfront. This will make it all look nice.”
The Greenway Commission plans to construct a walking loop to connect the two parks to its planned Lower Niagara Shoreline Trail.
On another riverfront project, the committee approved a revised award to the City of North Tonawanda for improvements in Gratwick-Riverside Park.
The city had awarded a contract to construct two new pavilions and two restroom trailers in the park, but in February the contractor, North Spur Construction of Williamsville, bailed out, saying a 33% increase of the price of steel made its bid unrealistically low.
The committee approved a $268,000 allocation for one pavilion and one restroom, replacing a $316,000 award for two pavilions and two restrooms, approved in 2019.