Greenway funds OK'd for Youngstown waterfront work and other projects in Niagara County

Niagara River Greenway funds will help cover local costs of a $2.1 million project to shore up the Youngstown waterfront, weakened by high water in the Niagara River.

Most of the money for the work will come from the state through its Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, but the Host Communities Standing Committee, which controls the money for Greenway projects in Niagara County, approved a $10,000 allocation Tuesday.

That payment will help the Village of Youngstown complete its 5% local match for the project. The village already has allocated $95,000 of its own funds toward the project on Water Street, which parallels the river.

Although the Army Corps of Engineers and the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence Board say water levels in Lake Ontario are lower than usual this year, that wasn't the case in 2017 and 2019, when high water caused flooding and erosion in Youngstown, located where the Niagara River empties into the lake.

The project calls for installing sheet piling to raise the level of 1,600 feet of shoreline to match the level of other areas of the waterfront, and stabilizing the shoreline along the street and at the Youngstown Yacht Club and on village property next to the Niagara Jet Adventures jet boat departure site.