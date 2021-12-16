Green light given for $6.1 million facelift of Buffalo convention center

To address the building's low-hanging entranceway, the new entryway would raise the entrance overhang by 18 inches and shine a brighter light over new, taller glass doors. Much of that work is expected to be done by summer, Geary said.

Finally, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center's name is returning to its roots, with the word "Niagara" being dropped from the building's name. Instead, the word "BUFFALO" will be emblazoned on the front of the convention center in blue letters.

When the convention center was first built, it was known only as the "Buffalo Convention Center," but the word "Niagara" was added nearly 20 years ago to better market the convention center by noting its proximity to Niagara Falls.

But county leaders said more people now recognize Buffalo as a destination worth visiting on its own, not just because of its proximity to Niagara Falls. In addition, when Trautman Associates offered different versions of its architectural renderings, both with and without the word "Niagara," the bold Buffalo-only design stood out as superior, they said.

The convention center will remain open for events during construction and renovation work.