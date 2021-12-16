Green light given for $6.1 million facelift of Buffalo convention center

With no new convention center on the horizon, the Erie County Legislature has approved spending $6.1 million for an exterior overhaul of the existing – and soon to be renamed – Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
Legislators voted 10-1 on Thursday to approve the exterior construction plans. Construction work is expected to begin in March and finish before the end of next year, Public Works Commissioner William Geary said.
Though the county had planned to build a new $441 million convention center as of early last year, the Covid-19 public health crisis effectively spiked those efforts, with convention center business sinking to all-time lows.
Several large convention center events, attracting hundreds to thousands of people, are planned between now and year's end.
So County Executive Mark Poloncarz shifted to a new plan that invests more county money in updating and modernizing the front-facing exterior of the existing convention center. He first announced the improvements in October, but no price tag had yet been set.
Under the new plans, a modern-looking facade, produced by design consultant Trautman Associates, will cover the building's concrete exterior.
Instead of a design that dates to 1976, the new facade features white, backlit, polycarbonate panels that can change colors, as well as panels featuring rectangles of blue steel sheeting at various depths, symbolizing Buffalo's ties to the waterfront.
To address the building's low-hanging entranceway, the new entryway would raise the entrance overhang by 18 inches and shine a brighter light over new, taller glass doors. Much of that work is expected to be done by summer, Geary said.
Finally, the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center's name is returning to its roots, with the word "Niagara" being dropped from the building's name. Instead, the word "BUFFALO" will be emblazoned on the front of the convention center in blue letters.
When the convention center was first built, it was known only as the "Buffalo Convention Center," but the word "Niagara" was added nearly 20 years ago to better market the convention center by noting its proximity to Niagara Falls.
But county leaders said more people now recognize Buffalo as a destination worth visiting on its own, not just because of its proximity to Niagara Falls. In addition, when Trautman Associates offered different versions of its architectural renderings, both with and without the word "Niagara," the bold Buffalo-only design stood out as superior, they said.
Support Local Journalism
The convention center will remain open for events during construction and renovation work.
The entire building is not getting a full facelift. Only the front will receive new steel framing and paneling. However, work crews will power wash the entire building, paint and make any needed concrete repair. The county is also hoping to have murals added to the rear of the convention center, which faces Pearl Street.
Due to the convention center's age, the county has spent money every year to renovate and upgrade its interior look, even when it was planning to build a new center. The facility has removed dated fixtures in its bathrooms and main exhibition hall and just spent roughly $1.2 million to brighten up the lobby, installing eye-catching, backlit wall panels.
That investment is likely to continue in future years as the county continues to compete with other mid-level markets for tourism business, Geary told legislators Tuesday.
"We're looking at ways to just keep modernizing and making that building more efficient," he said.
Rodriguez Construction has been awarded a $4.8 million contract for general construction work.
The county will spend less than $10 million on a façade that will cover, brighten and dramatically update the convention center's brutalist design.
The exterior renovation project received bipartisan support from legislators who praised the new design and said an exterior upgrade is long overdue.
Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said the convention center used to be "a dump" and an embarrassment to the city and county before millions were poured into the building to make it more presentable.
"We are rebuilding our county and our direction here in Erie County and the City of Buffalo, so I think it's a good investment long term for us," he said. "I look forward to seeing what the plans are for the future in the next three or four years to bring that back up to a premier, middle-level convention center."
Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, R-West Seneca, was the only legislator to vote against the exterior spending plan, saying he believes the price tag is too high and that more money should be devoted to the interior of the building.
Geary said that's understandable, but getting enough time to make the interior upgrades, while events are ongoing, is challenging, but more interior work will be scheduled for the future. The county is working with the new convention center director to plan ahead for interior upgrades.
"We're at the drawing board for how we can mesh in the other projects to bring the rest of the first floor facility up to current standards," he said.