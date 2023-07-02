Communications students from Canisius College and the University of Westminster in England have won scholarships for the upcoming academic year from the Greater Buffalo Society of Professional Journalists.

Natalie Calzetoni of Fairport will attend the University of Westminster in London, where she will work on a multimedia journalism master’s degree. She completed her undergraduate studies at Pennsylvania State University. As an intern with the Little League Baseball World Series, Calzetoni played an integral role in digital operations for more than 350 televised games and later transitioned to support in-person operations at the 75th Little League World l Series in Willamsport, Pa.

Natalie Faas of Rochester is attending Canisius College where she has been involved in The Griffin, the student-run news publication. She interned at WHEC News10, Rochester's NBC affiliate, where she was later offered a summer job as an associate producer. She is working this summer as a multimedia reporter at WHEC.

This marks the 45th year that the local organization has awarded scholarships to aspiring and professional journalists in Western New York , Northwest Pennsylvania and Southern Ontario.

— Staff report