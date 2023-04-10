With this week's forecast calling for ideal spring weather, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has decided to move up the official opening date for two golf courses in the City of Buffalo from Saturday to Wednesday.

The Delaware Park Golf Course and the Cazenovia Park Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and every day until the end of the season, the Conservancy announced. The South Park Golf Course will open April 28.

"We are excited to get the season going," said Olmsted's director of golf operations Chris Carroll. "Everyone's champing at the bit to play and we couldn't be more excited to open."

For information on booking tee times, prices and cart rentals, visit bfloparks.org/golf.