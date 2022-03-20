'Great to be back': Buffalo celebrates return to normalcy at St. Patrick's Day parade

The parade featured a display of performers and dress, from ceremonial and artistic to formal. A handful of Rince Na Tiarna dancers performed on a parade float, while the rest of the young troupe and many parents followed behind.

"It’s absolutely beautiful and the kids cannot be happier to be part of it," said Peggy Klodzinski, a "proud parent" of a Rince Na Tiarna dancer. "They've been anxiously waiting, and so have the parents. They're having a ball."

Representatives from Queen of Heaven Parish in West Seneca wore black uniforms with gold trim and furry hats, while the Daughters of Erin sported black coats and pants, a green sash across their bodies, and black-and-green shamrock scarves around their hats.

And members of the Blackthorn Club – an Irish social organization that traces its history back to 1917 and meets monthly for corned beef dinners – marched in their black trench coats, gray slacks, black shoes, white scarves and top hats, while walking with black wooden sticks.

"This would be the highlight of the year, and we're thrilled to be together and marching again after two years," said Sean Keating, the club president, whose son and grandson were visiting from New Jersey.