'Great to be back': Buffalo celebrates return to normalcy at St. Patrick's Day parade

The beer was flowing, the horns were blowing, the colors were showing and the smiles were glowing, as Buffalo turned out to celebrate the Irish in the best way it knows how – with the return of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.
Thousands of people lined both sides of Delaware Avenue from Niagara Square to North Street, decked out in a sea of Irish green and shamrocks on hats, scarves, shirts, sashes, jackets and balloons. They hooted, cheered and clapped for the marchers, dancers and musical performers that walked or drove slowly by.
Along the way, the crowd was treated to Irish folk music, multiple bands of bagpipers and drummers in plaid kilts, the curly-haired girls of two Irish dancing troupes, and the ceremonial garb of Irish fraternal organizations. State Police marched in their formal uniforms, while fire trucks sounded off to the tune of "Let's Go, Buffalo!"
It was a moment that was more than two years in the making.
“I’m about ready to cry,” said Patrick McGuiness, the parade grand marshal, prior to the start. "I think it's fantastic."
He had been slated for that role for each of the past two years, since January 2020, but the parade was canceled because of Covid-19. Since then, his daughter died from complications due to diabetes and Covid-19
“I’ve been waiting for this for two years, walking up and down my stairs practicing," said McGuiness, whose wife was one of three deputy grand marshals. "It’s special for the community. It’s the first day of spring. It’s going to be a great day.”
Local, state and national politicians didn't miss the opportunity to attend, not only to showcase their support for the Irish community but also just to be visible in one of the year's biggest events – a sort of "coming-out" for Western New York after two years of largely hibernating in the face of the health care crisis. Participants included Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sens. Timothy Kennedy and Sean Ryan.
"It's great to be back here marching in Buffalo," said Hochul, a Hamburg native, as she walked with her entourage, while also mingling with the crowd.
Attendees reveled in every minute. “It’s heaven. To be out here with everybody, and the weather’s good,” said Leonore Olmsted, 61, who said she comes for the bagpipes. “It feels like things are back to normal. I’m happy to see everybody out here having a good time.”
Kyrstin Sponaugle was all green on Sunday as she stood with friends to watch, drinks in hand. "It’s exciting. It’s nice to be back out. It’s refreshing," she said.
The parade featured a display of performers and dress, from ceremonial and artistic to formal. A handful of Rince Na Tiarna dancers performed on a parade float, while the rest of the young troupe and many parents followed behind.
"It’s absolutely beautiful and the kids cannot be happier to be part of it," said Peggy Klodzinski, a "proud parent" of a Rince Na Tiarna dancer. "They've been anxiously waiting, and so have the parents. They're having a ball."
Representatives from Queen of Heaven Parish in West Seneca wore black uniforms with gold trim and furry hats, while the Daughters of Erin sported black coats and pants, a green sash across their bodies, and black-and-green shamrock scarves around their hats.
And members of the Blackthorn Club – an Irish social organization that traces its history back to 1917 and meets monthly for corned beef dinners – marched in their black trench coats, gray slacks, black shoes, white scarves and top hats, while walking with black wooden sticks.
"This would be the highlight of the year, and we're thrilled to be together and marching again after two years," said Sean Keating, the club president, whose son and grandson were visiting from New Jersey.
Colleen Price, a South Buffalo native, came in from Ithaca with her three children so they could see their grandfather, a member of the Blackthorns. "We've been looking forward to this for a long time," Price said. "We haven't been able to watch him for three years. This is our family tradition."
Barry Griffith, a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and one of the deputy grand marshals, said he was marching in memory of his father and his grandmother, who was born in County Longford in Ireland.
"It’s wonderful that we get to celebrate our heritage and be with people that celebrate the same heritage," he said. "I’ve marched in this parade for dozens and dozens of years, and I look forward to it every year."