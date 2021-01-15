Great Point seeks brownfield cleanup of planned studio site

The British-owned company that plans to build a film production studio adjacent to Rich Products Corp.'s Niagara Street headquarters has some cleanup work to do first.

Great Point Opportunity Fund has applied to the state Department of Environmental Conservation to participate in the voluntary Brownfield Cleanup Program for the 3.67-acre site at 1155 Niagara, at the corner of West Ferry Street.

Portions of the site were previously occupied by houses as well as commercial and industrial uses, including a vehicle garage, a contractor's yard, a blacksmith, a pipe shop, storage and dairy manufacturing. The property is known to have pollutants, as well as underground storage tanks. Great Point and its contractors propose to test the soil, determine the level of concentration, and take steps that could include soil excavation and disposal.

Public comments on the plan, which is available online or at the Isaias Gonzalez-Soto library branch at 280 Porter Ave., can be submitted to the DEC by Feb. 12.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.