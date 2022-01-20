Great Northern supporters call for independent evaluation of historic grain elevator

Delaney cited several claims in the report that he said were inaccurate and failed to understand the 1897 Great Northern's design.

"ADM falsely stated, plainly, that the structure that partially collapsed supported a 30-foot-high metal cupola that is now suspended and only partially supported, as is apparent in photographs of its present condition," Delaney said.

"This is absolutely untrue, as the roof and head house of the building are entirely structured with a steel frame internal to the building, none of which appears to have been damaged in December," he added "The fact of the matter remains the building poses no clear or present danger than it did before the December storm."

In his first public comments on the Great Northern since a Jan. 5 State Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for its demolition, Brown told The News the city's reason for not yet releasing an emergency demolition permit to ADM has been merely procedural.

Delaney said pieces of corrugated steel torn off from the head house and marine towers – cited by ADM as an imminent danger – can be corrected without demolition.

Beth Tauke, a UB associate professor of architecture, said the demolition of the Great Northern would constitute an incalculable loss.

"Buffalo is the city where the grain elevator was invented, and the Great Northern is the oldest existing grain elevator that we have," Tauke said.