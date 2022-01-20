 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Northern supporters call for independent evaluation of historic grain elevator
0 comments
top story

Great Northern supporters call for independent evaluation of historic grain elevator

Support this work for $1 a month
Great Northern grain elevator damage (copy) (copy)

The damaged Great Northern grain elevator.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Supporters of the Great Northern grain elevator who rallied Thursday at City Hall, mostly faculty and students from the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, cast doubt on an engineering report by Archer Daniels Midland justifying the demolition of the locally designated historic structure.

They called for an independent evaluation of the structure's condition before the company moves to demolish it.

"Most of what is documented in that report were pre-existing problems before the December storm," said Greg Delaney, UB clinical assistant professor of architecture. "None of this outlines any sense of emergency any more than it did the day before the December storm.

"All of those documented conditions of the building, that of course need to be addressed, are really ADM self-proclaiming their own negligence over the last three decades of this building."

A Dec. 11 windstorm ripped a large hole in the north wall of the Great Northern, the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator in North America.

James Comerford, Buffalo's commissioner of permits and inspections, issued an emergency demolition order six days later, citing safety concerns.

ADM, which had attempted to demolish the structure on three previous occasions, wants it torn down.

Delaney cited several claims in the report that he said were inaccurate and failed to understand the 1897 Great Northern's design.  

"ADM falsely stated, plainly, that the structure that partially collapsed supported a 30-foot-high metal cupola that is now suspended and only partially supported, as is apparent in photographs of its present condition," Delaney said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"This is absolutely untrue, as the roof and head house of the building are entirely structured with a steel frame internal to the building, none of which appears to have been damaged in December," he added "The fact of the matter remains the building poses no clear or present danger than it did before the December storm."

Delaney said pieces of corrugated steel torn off from the head house and marine towers – cited by ADM as an imminent danger – can be corrected without demolition.

Beth Tauke, a UB associate professor of architecture, said the demolition of the Great Northern would constitute an incalculable loss.  

"Buffalo is the city where the grain elevator was invented, and the Great Northern is the oldest existing grain elevator that we have," Tauke said. 

Signs held up by those standing on the City Hall steps included "Future UNESCO World Heritage Site," "A Buffalo icon" and "Don't Take it Down." 

Delaney said an independent panel of engineers is needed to provide credibility to the decision-making process.

"The bottom line is as long as the building is still standing, there is a path forward toward its preservation," he said.

Those at the rally also called for the Common Council to enact a 60-day demolition moratorium pending review by independent experts.

Delaney said the city reversed an emergency demolition permit in 2008, after it was challenged and the neighborhood rallied behind the former White's Livery and Boarding Stables at 428 Jersey St. The city eventually supported the structure's stabilization that led to a new life as White's Livery Apartments.  

But Council President Darius Pridgen said corporation council informed him that the city charter only allows a moratorium on a building demolition by the commissioner of permits and inspections.

Pridgen said that because a judge in State Supreme Court ruled on the case and an appeal is pending before the Appellate Division, a moratorium can not be issued.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News