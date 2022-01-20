Great Northern supporters call for independent evaluation of historic grain elevator

Supporters of the Great Northern grain elevator who rallied Thursday at City Hall, mostly faculty and students from the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, cast doubt on an engineering report by Archer Daniels Midland justifying the demolition of the locally designated historic structure.
They called for an independent evaluation of the structure's condition before the company moves to demolish it.
A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.
"Most of what is documented in that report were pre-existing problems before the December storm," said Greg Delaney, UB clinical assistant professor of architecture. "None of this outlines any sense of emergency any more than it did the day before the December storm.
"All of those documented conditions of the building, that of course need to be addressed, are really ADM self-proclaiming their own negligence over the last three decades of this building."
A Dec. 11 windstorm ripped a large hole in the north wall of the Great Northern, the last brick-enclosed steel structure elevator in North America.
The order freezes an emergency demolition order issued by the City of Buffalo six days after a Dec. 11 windstorm created a large hole in the structure's north wall.
James Comerford, Buffalo's commissioner of permits and inspections, issued an emergency demolition order six days later, citing safety concerns.
ADM, which had attempted to demolish the structure on three previous occasions, wants it torn down.
Delaney cited several claims in the report that he said were inaccurate and failed to understand the 1897 Great Northern's design.
"ADM falsely stated, plainly, that the structure that partially collapsed supported a 30-foot-high metal cupola that is now suspended and only partially supported, as is apparent in photographs of its present condition," Delaney said.
"This is absolutely untrue, as the roof and head house of the building are entirely structured with a steel frame internal to the building, none of which appears to have been damaged in December," he added "The fact of the matter remains the building poses no clear or present danger than it did before the December storm."
In his first public comments on the Great Northern since a Jan. 5 State Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for its demolition, Brown told The News the city's reason for not yet releasing an emergency demolition permit to ADM has been merely procedural.
Delaney said pieces of corrugated steel torn off from the head house and marine towers – cited by ADM as an imminent danger – can be corrected without demolition.
Beth Tauke, a UB associate professor of architecture, said the demolition of the Great Northern would constitute an incalculable loss.
"Buffalo is the city where the grain elevator was invented, and the Great Northern is the oldest existing grain elevator that we have," Tauke said.
Signs held up by those standing on the City Hall steps included "Future UNESCO World Heritage Site," "A Buffalo icon" and "Don't Take it Down."
Delaney said an independent panel of engineers is needed to provide credibility to the decision-making process.
"I want to save the Great Northern, and I won't let ADM bully this city around," Jemal said.
"The bottom line is as long as the building is still standing, there is a path forward toward its preservation," he said.
Those at the rally also called for the Common Council to enact a 60-day demolition moratorium pending review by independent experts.
Delaney said the city reversed an emergency demolition permit in 2008, after it was challenged and the neighborhood rallied behind the former White's Livery and Boarding Stables at 428 Jersey St. The city eventually supported the structure's stabilization that led to a new life as White's Livery Apartments.
But Council President Darius Pridgen said corporation council informed him that the city charter only allows a moratorium on a building demolition by the commissioner of permits and inspections.
Pridgen said that because a judge in State Supreme Court ruled on the case and an appeal is pending before the Appellate Division, a moratorium can not be issued.
