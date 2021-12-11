Great Northern grain elevator damaged by Buffalo windstorm

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Any modification to the property needs to come before the Buffalo Preservation Board, with the exception of an emergency demolition, which could be ordered by the city's Department of Inspections and Permits.

It's up to the city's Department of Permits and Inspections to maintain vigilance on inspections and citations and then the court process, but with the office closed until Monday it wasn't possible to find out what the inspection record has been there.

"ADM bought the complex with full knowledge and eyes wide open that it was a City of Buffalo landmark," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. "They are aware of the rarity of the building and consequently that when it was built it was an American engineering marvel.

"They have a civic responsibility and they need to fix the building," Tielman said.

Tielman, who edited the 1991 book "Buffalo's Waterfront: A Guide" that highlighted the grain elevators, and wrote the landmark application when the Great Northern was locally landmarked, said the brick wall was weather-protective sheathing, and the damage to it doesn't threaten the building's structural integrity.