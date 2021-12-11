 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Northern grain elevator damaged by Buffalo windstorm
0 comments
top story

Great Northern grain elevator damaged by Buffalo windstorm

Support this work for $1 a month
Day 152

Grain elevators, including the Great Northern (center right), which was the largest in the world when it was built in 1897, fill the skyline at the end of Michigan Street near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Photo taken May 31, 2020.

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Powerful winds Saturday tore a large hole in the northern wall of the Great Northern grain elevator, knocking out a a significant part of the flat brick shell that covers the building's steel bins.

The grain elevator, owned by ADM Milling Co., a division of commodities giant Archers Daniel Midland at 250 Ganson St., opened for business in 1897 and was last used in 1981. It sits next to a flour mill that was added later and is still in operation.

The Great Northern is celebrated by elevator enthusiasts and preservationists for being a rare steel-bin elevator and the only brick-box elevator believed to be standing. It once was the largest grain elevator in the country.

"To some it's just a hulking brick building," said Gwen Howard, who chairs the Buffalo Preservation Board. "But it is critically important in terms of the architectural legacy of our community."

President Grover Cleveland flipped the switch in 1897 that sent a jolt of A/C current from Niagara Falls to the Great Northern.

The one-of-a-kind colossus was locally landmarked in April 1990 by the City of Buffalo. Nonetheless, ADM Milling sought unsuccessfully to demolish the building in 1996. The Great Northern was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Any modification to the property needs to come before the Buffalo Preservation Board, with the exception of an emergency demolition, which could be ordered by the city's Department of Inspections and Permits.

It's up to the city's Department of Permits and Inspections to maintain vigilance on inspections and citations and then the court process, but with the office closed until Monday it wasn't possible to find out what the inspection record has been there.

"ADM bought the complex with full knowledge and eyes wide open that it was a City of Buffalo landmark," said Tim Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. "They are aware of the rarity of the building and consequently that when it was built it was an American engineering marvel. 

The City of Buffalo shared video of the damage caused by the windstorm on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. In the clip, Department of Public Works deputy commissioner Andy Rabb speaks on the cleanup of a tree that toppled on two houses on Lakeview Avenue in Buffalo. Main still photo taken by Mark Mulville/Buffalo News.

"They have a civic responsibility and they need to fix the building," Tielman said. 

Tielman, who edited the 1991 book "Buffalo's Waterfront: A Guide" that highlighted the grain elevators, and wrote the landmark application when the Great Northern was locally landmarked, said the brick wall was weather-protective sheathing, and the damage to it doesn't threaten the building's structural integrity.    

"The brick doesn't support the elevator structurally," Tielman said. "The steel bins support themselves, and they and the framework are structurally independent, so the elevator itself is in no danger of collapse."

Howard, on the Preservation Board during her first go-around with the board when ADM tried to demolish it, said the demolition of the building would be a real loss. 

"It's unique, the last of its kind and it set the stage for every other grain elevator that is a symbol of how we in Buffalo became who we were," she said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Windstorm fells tree onto two houses, city tackles cleanup

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

A GRAIN OF RESPECT RECOGNITION COMING FOR A CITY LANDMARK

  • Updated

Early next year, two hulking grain elevators — a reminder of when Buffalo led the nation in mill grinding — are expected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Grain elevators have dominated the city’s skyline for decades, helping define Buffalo’s image even as they have languished, mostly dormant, for years. Now there are hopes the

Latest Headlines

UNCERTAIN FUTURE THE COMPANY THAT OWNS THE LONG-VACANT GREAT NORTHERN GRAIN ELEVATOR WANTS IT DEMOLISHED, BUT PRESERVATIONISTS VOW TO DIG IN THEIR HEELS TO RESIST THEM

  • Updated

ADM Milling Co., a division of the commodities giant Archer-Daniels-Midland, is seeking to demolish Buffalo’s historic Great Northern grain elevator. “ADM has authorization to demolish it and has no plans to construct a new facility in its place,” said Karla Miller, ADM spokeswoman at corporate headquarters in Decatur, Ill. The long-dormant Great Northern was built in 1897 during Buffalo’s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News