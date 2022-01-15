Great Northern grain elevator case renews calls for local landmark reforms

Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto plans to introduce legislation on Jan. 25 that would require each of the 144 local landmarks to be inspected every three years, an average of 48 inspections per year. He decided to introduce the measure after learning that the Great Northern was not inspected for so many years.

"We hear the term 'demolition by neglect,' and no landmark should ever be demolished by neglect," Feroleto said. "This will ensure that if a landmark is being neglected, an inspector could write it up and begin the process of requiring repairs.

"When this law goes into effect we will have a building inspector at properties every three years so there will never be an instance where a local landmark will go decades without going inspected."

Brown said he could support such a schedule if more resources were provided.

"All of this work requires bodies and resources, and the resources of the city are always stretched very thin," Brown said. "There is a cost and someone is going to have to pay for that."