Great Northern grain elevator case renews calls for local landmark reforms

Stung by the looming loss of another historic structure, preservationists and others hope the Great Northern grain elevator saga will be a catalyst for systemic change to protect other local landmarks if they become threatened by demolition.
A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.
"The single most important change" that preservationist Tim Tielman said he would like to see is a new name for the City Hall department that handles demolition requests. It should be called the Department of Permit, Inspection and Community Preservation Services, he said.
"The commissioner is getting advice on how to tear things down," said Tielman, executive director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, which filed a lawsuit to stop the Great Northern's demolition. "He or she should be required to get advice on how to keep buildings standing."
James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of permits and inspections, said he has taken steps to stave off demolition in past emergency situations. But Comerford said preservation concerns are not part of his decision-making process when an emergency arises.
"We don't provide the solutions," said Comerford, who approved an emergency demolition permit to Archer Daniels Midland to tear down the Great Northern. "That's not my job. My responsibility is public safety."
Gwen Howard, president of the Buffalo Preservation Board and a certified New York State building code official and licensed architect, said other remedies should have been considered to save the property while protecting the public, including measures already employed on large masonry structures in the city.
"They could have removed the metal paneling, put a net around the masonry or fenced the property," Howard said.
Local landmarks are heavily promoted by the travel and tourism bureau and featured in films. They're among the first places residents take out-of-town friends and relatives to see. But not all are immune to emergency demolition permits.
"This is the only building of its type left in the world, and our answer is demolition?" developer Rocco Termini said of the Great Northern.
"If the Notre Dame Cathedral was in Buffalo, it would have been torn down, and there was no building more in danger of collapse than the Notre Dame Cathedral," Termini said.
Following a pattern
The Great Northern is a textbook example, preservationists say, of how a local landmark allowed to become rundown turns into a crisis leading to a city-issued emergency demolition order.
The last remaining brick box-style grain elevator in North America was acquired by ADM in 1993, three years after the Common Council proclaimed it a local landmark. Despite the designation, ADM, which owns the adjoining flour mill, sought its demolition three years later and again in 2003.
Engineering reports given to the city pinpointed problems the company thought were significant, yet the city's Permits and Inspections Services Department never directed them to make repairs.
Until the windstorm, the structure wasn't inspected or cited in 28 years.
"If they can write me up for my hedges or peeling paint, why can't they write up one of the largest brick buildings on the earth?" asked Howard.
The Great Northern – a hulking structure at 250 Ganson St. and visible from the Skyway – shows signs of deterioration with missing gutters and downspouts and water infiltration on the west wall.
Comerford said there wasn't a reason for it to be inspected.
"We never had one complaint on that building," he said. "If preservationists saw something, they should have reported it to us."
It's not known if the Great Northern's derelict condition contributed to the hole in the north wall from a Dec. 11 windstorm. But the scenario that played out afterward has become all-too-common in Buffalo.
Comerford issued an emergency demolition order to demolish the cavernous Great Northern without first considering preservation alternatives.
Preservationists then mobilized in a desperate, last-minute attempt to save the structure.
That this continues to happen in 2022 is a sad state of affairs, said Ed Healy, vice president of marketing at Visit Buffalo Niagara.
"The fact we are still having to fight these battles over such an important piece of our industrial heritage is really painful to contemplate," Healy said.
"I had hoped that after the National Preservation Conference in Buffalo in 2011, which was such a tremendous success, there would have been a greater respect, a greater regard and a greater understanding of what it means to have such a unique identity," he said.
"Sometimes I think people from elsewhere appreciate what we have more than we do," he said.
Nearly lost
Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The Darwin Martin House. The Guaranty Building. The Richardson Olmsted Complex. SUNY Erie's City Campus.
They and other structures were saved from the wrecking ball by preservationists.
The Richardson, which reopened with the Hotel Henry in 2017, "was a metaphor for Buffalo's own rebirth," said Healy, who noted national and even international press heralded the reopening.
"These are all things that have generated tremendous interest in Buffalo and millions and millions of dollars in positive publicity that have helped change our image in the greater world," Healy said.
But many other buildings have not been spared in the past 20 years: the Harbor Inn, St. Mary's on the Hill, Scottish Rite Cathedral and the H-O Oats and Wheeler grain elevators among them.
Mayor Byron Brown in December 2019 promised he would be "unyielding" toward commercial property owners after a Civil War-era building suffered a second structural collapse and an emergency demolition was ordered.
"I am telling everyone right now it will be a tough, tough plan that will put all kinds of pressure on problem property owners," the mayor said at the time.
But to preservationists, Brown's refusal to force ADM to make repairs to the Great Northern suggests little has changed.
Tielman said Comerford told him last month outside court that "you've been a worthy adversary." Tielman said there's something wrong with City Hall's culture when preservationists are seen that way.
Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto plans to introduce legislation on Jan. 25 that would require each of the 144 local landmarks to be inspected every three years, an average of 48 inspections per year. He decided to introduce the measure after learning that the Great Northern was not inspected for so many years.
"We hear the term 'demolition by neglect,' and no landmark should ever be demolished by neglect," Feroleto said. "This will ensure that if a landmark is being neglected, an inspector could write it up and begin the process of requiring repairs.
"When this law goes into effect we will have a building inspector at properties every three years so there will never be an instance where a local landmark will go decades without going inspected."
Brown said he could support such a schedule if more resources were provided.
"All of this work requires bodies and resources, and the resources of the city are always stretched very thin," Brown said. "There is a cost and someone is going to have to pay for that."
Jessie Fisher, Preservation Buffalo Niagara's executive director, said the city doesn't have to wait for legislation to make the process better. She said section 337 of the city charter and the Buffalo Housing Court Act of 1974 give the city authority to protect local landmarks and the building stock in general.
"What we really need is a commitment from this administration that they want to start utilizing the powers they already have," Fisher said.
Howard said she believes the mayor recognizes the value that historic architecture brings to the city, and she hopes the city and the preservation community can learn from the Great Northern situation.
"We should never be seen as adversarial because we are on the same team, which is to protect the buildings of the City of Buffalo," Howard said. "I hope this is a wake-up call for everybody."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.